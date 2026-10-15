RAND Provides Objective Research Services and Public Policy Analysis

A Better Way to Use Criminal Records in Hiring
Oct 15, 2026
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Commentary
A Phased Agenda for U.S.-ROK Shipbuilding Cooperation
U.S.-ROK cooperation on shipbuilding should be structured so that it strengthens U.S. maritime industrial capacity, makes commercial sense for Korean shipbuilders, and survives the political and regulatory constraints on both sides.
Oct 2, 2026
Commentary
Schools, Cell Phones, and AI: Q&A with Melissa Kay Diliberti
Sep 30, 2026
Commentary
Netanyahu May Have Ignored a Dire Warning. Israel Ignores the Deeper Threat.
Sep 22, 2026
Commentary
Preserving Jobs and Tax Revenue in the Age of AI: Q&A with Carter Price
Sep 17, 2026