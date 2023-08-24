Women to Watch at RAND
Women have been at the core of RAND's success since its earliest days. RAND Women to Watch highlights the diversity of talent and experience among women at RAND, in both research and leadership.
At RAND, we strive to cultivate a community that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion as central to our culture, our values of quality and objectivity, and our mission to serve the public interest.
Advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion must be an essential part of RAND's continual growth and evolution. When we act on this commitment, we support our people in doing their best work, attract new talent to the field of policy analysis, strengthen our research and impact, and amplify our ability to serve the public good.
For us, DEI is not a set of initiatives that are launched and retired. It's an ongoing, deliberative practice of questioning and improvement. We're committed to building and sustaining a culture that integrates DEI principles into our everyday operations and engagements.
As we work to drive greater diversity, equity, and inclusion across RAND, we're focused on three key areas:
Belonging is empowering. RAND strives to foster an environment where people can be themselves, find camaraderie, learn, and grow. We're committed to cultivating an environment that is welcoming and supportive.
We're working to make RAND's staff more diverse by enhancing our recruitment and hiring strategies; our programs for mentorship, training, and advancement; and our outreach to individuals from underrepresented groups.
Bringing a DEI lens to our research has become an explicit focus at RAND. We're incorporating DEI considerations into research design, project teams, and outreach. And we're investing in research that seeks solutions to societal inequities of all kinds.
We've been rethinking and refreshing our efforts to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion at RAND. We don't have all the answers, but we're listening to each other and to people affected by our work. We're following the data and research on effective strategies where it exists—and helping fill gaps where it doesn’t. Most importantly, we're taking action to move our DEI goals forward.
They inspire staff engagement, raise cultural awareness, expand allyship networks, and help us be accountable to progress. DEI champions at RAND are motivating change.
The Staff Advisory Council on DEI provides input to programs and activities, shares ideas and feedback with RAND leadership, and keeps colleagues informed and motivated around DEI plans and initiatives. Members reflect a range of roles, tenure, perspectives, experiences, and locations.
Our ERGs are employee-led communities that facilitate connection among colleagues; partner with RAND to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion; and help uplift cultural awareness and insight throughout the organization.
RAND's Center to Advance Racial Equity Policy develops approaches to build racial equity in policies and systems for the future. The center focuses on methods and action, dialogue and change, and preparing policy leaders to effectively address racial equity.
