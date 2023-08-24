Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at RAND

At RAND, we strive to cultivate a community that embraces diversity, equity, and inclusion as central to our culture, our values of quality and objectivity, and our mission to serve the public interest.

Solving the world’s toughest problems requires a multitude of viewpoints and lived experience. The principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion are fundamental to RAND's creative, problem-solving culture and to the pursuit of our mission.

Our Vision and Goals

Advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion must be an essential part of RAND's continual growth and evolution. When we act on this commitment, we support our people in doing their best work, attract new talent to the field of policy analysis, strengthen our research and impact, and amplify our ability to serve the public good.

For us, DEI is not a set of initiatives that are launched and retired. It's an ongoing, deliberative practice of questioning and improvement. We're committed to building and sustaining a culture that integrates DEI principles into our everyday operations and engagements.

As we work to drive greater diversity, equity, and inclusion across RAND, we're focused on three key areas:

Fostering Culture and Community Belonging is empowering. RAND strives to foster an environment where people can be themselves, find camaraderie, learn, and grow. We're committed to cultivating an environment that is welcoming and supportive. Learn more

Growing Diverse and Inclusive Teams We're working to make RAND's staff more diverse by enhancing our recruitment and hiring strategies; our programs for mentorship, training, and advancement; and our outreach to individuals from underrepresented groups. Learn more

Advancing Equity Through Research Bringing a DEI lens to our research has become an explicit focus at RAND. We're incorporating DEI considerations into research design, project teams, and outreach. And we're investing in research that seeks solutions to societal inequities of all kinds. Learn more