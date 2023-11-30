RAND Women to Watch - December 2023
Women have been at the core of RAND's success since its earliest days. Their research addresses a wide range of policy issues, including violent extremism, civil and commercial space programs, and the 988 emergency mental health hotline. RAND's Women to Watch recognizes the impact their work has on individuals, communities, and nations around the world.
Featured
Our Work Addresses Key Policy Questions About Gender
Gender Equity in the Workplace
Despite gains in recent decades, women continue to receive lower pay, experience lower workforce participation, and may miss career advancement opportunities due to motherhood. RAND's research has examined the challenges and discrimination women face in many settings, as well as the impact of parenting and family life on career outcomes.
Women's Health
Women have unique health needs, and face inequity in both quality and outcomes of health care. RAND's work has highlighted gender gaps in health care access and quality, measured the health needs of specific female populations, evaluated programs aimed at improving outcomes, and demonstrated how policy impacts women's options.
Female Populations
Women and girls face barriers to fully participating in society, including gender-based and intimate-partner violence, sexual assault, unmet health needs, and discrimination. RAND research has examined the needs of women refugees and migrants, gender disparities in health care, the effects of homelessness on women, and the impact of stress on girls.
Notable Women in RAND's History
Rose Gottemoeller
Gottemoeller is an American diplomat who served as Deputy Secretary General of NATO from 2016 to 2019, the first woman ever appointed to that post. She was a researcher at RAND from 1977 to 1993. Learn more »
Nicole Lurie
Lurie is a physician, professor, and public health official who was appointed as the U.S. director of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the global partnership to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics, in May 2021. She previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response during the Obama administration. While at RAND from 2002 to 2009, she was the Paul O'Neill Alcoa Professor of Health Policy. Learn more »
Susan L. Marquis
Marquis served as the Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School from 2008 until 2021 and vice president of innovation at RAND from 2012 to 2021. Under her leadership, Pardee RAND completed a reimagining and redesign that doubled the size of its incoming cohort and transformed its curriculum. She is the author of the book I Am Not a Tractor!: How Florida Farmworkers Took on the Fast Food Giants and Won.
Helen Morris
Morris says that working at RAND was the best job she ever had. She joined Project RAND in 1946, then located in the Drafting Loft at the Douglas Aircraft Company. Her work included computing optimum trajectories to go into orbit, calculations for the first RAND report, Preliminary Design of an Experimental World-Circling Spaceship. She would become the first woman to receive a physics degree from the University of Washington. Learn more »
Terri Tanielian
Tanielian was appointed as Special Assistant to the President for Veterans Affairs in March 2021. Prior to her White House role, she was a senior behavioral scientist at RAND, where she led studies examining the needs of the military community. She also served as a RAND Congressional Fellow with the House Committee on Veterans Affairs where she informed evidence-based policymaking designed to reduce veteran suicide.
Christine Wormuth
Wormuth was appointed the 25th Secretary of the U.S. Army, the first woman to hold the Army's top civilian post. She was previously a senior fellow at RAND, director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center, and an expert on foreign policy, national security, and homeland security issues. Prior to RAND, she served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during the Obama administration.
Tora Bikson
Bikson was a nationally known advocate for ethics in social science research who worked at RAND from 1974 to 2013. She was among the first experts to address the United States' rules for human subjects protection in research in the social and behavioral sciences. Learn more »
Susan (Sue) Hosek
Hosek was a senior economist who held several leadership roles at RAND and was pivotal in launching the Pittsburgh office. Over her long career, she led or contributed to RAND's most noteworthy studies that sought to improve support for U.S. military personnel, veterans, and their families.
Iao Katagiri
Katagiri began her 40-year career at RAND as a researcher on one of the largest federally-funded social science experiments—finding a better way to provide decent affordable housing to low-income households. She helped launch the Institute for Civil Justice, a RAND research center, and raised its first $8 million. She oversaw legal and regulatory interactions with the city of Santa Monica and was RAND's longtime director of community relations. Learn more »
Leona Woods Marshall Libby
Libby was an American physicist who helped build the first nuclear reactor. She worked at RAND from the mid-1960s to 1976. Learn more »
Margaret Mead
Mead was an American cultural anthropologist. She studied Russian culture and attitudes toward authority while at RAND from 1948 to 1950. Learn more »
Melinda Moore
Moore's research focused on global health issues, mainly infectious diseases, health security, and public health preparedness. Her extraordinary career included 20 years with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, five years at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and 14 years at RAND. Learn more »
Nancy Nimitz
Nimitz joined RAND in 1952 and specialized in economic studies of Soviet agriculture. Her work involved research on Soviet national income and product.
Roberta Wohlstetter
Wohlsetter first published at RAND in 1948. She was a military historian best known for her book Pearl Harbor: Warning and Decision, considered by many to be the definitive analysis of the intelligence failures that led to the attack. Learn more »
Women in Leadership at RAND
Organizational Leadership
- Sangeeta C. Ahluwalia
- Catherine H. Augustine
- Dionne Barnes-Proby
- Kirsten Becker
- Jennifer Bouey
- Rekha Chiruvolu
- Rebecca L. Collins
- Natalie W. Crawford
- Shelly Culbertson
- Cheryl L. Damberg
- Maria DeYoreo
- Emma Disley
- Molly Dunigan
- Christine Eibner
- Sandra Kay Evans
- Carrie M. Farmer
- Jayme Fuglesten
- Susan M. Gates
- Courtney A. Gidengil
- Cynthia Gonzalez
- Susan Guthrie
- Ruth Harris
- Patricia M. Herman
- Stefanie Howard
- Alice Huguet
- Sarah B. Hunter
- Lisa H. Jaycox
- Julia H. Kaufman
- Heather Krull
- Caitlin Lee
- Sherrill Lingel
- Lauren A. Mayer
- Molly F. McIntosh
- Robin Meili
- Kata Mihaly
- Angela O'Mahony
- Stephanie Pezard
- Leah Polk
- Miranda Priebe
- M. Susan Ridgely
- Jeanne S. Ringel
- Jessie Riposo
- Rhianna C. Rogers
- Heather L. Schwartz
- Regina A. Shih
- Rachanee Srisavasdi
- Jennie W. Wenger
- Heather J. Williams
- Michelle Woods
- Stephanie Young
- Melanie A. Zaber