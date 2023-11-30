Rose Gottemoeller Gottemoeller is an American diplomat who served as Deputy Secretary General of NATO from 2016 to 2019, the first woman ever appointed to that post. She was a researcher at RAND from 1977 to 1993. Learn more » Conflict and Consensus in the Soviet Armed Forces

Nicole Lurie Lurie is a physician, professor, and public health official who was appointed as the U.S. director of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), the global partnership to develop vaccines to stop future epidemics, in May 2021. She previously served as the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response during the Obama administration. While at RAND from 2002 to 2009, she was the Paul O'Neill Alcoa Professor of Health Policy. Learn more » Assessing Health and Health Care in Prince George's County

Susan L. Marquis Marquis served as the Frank and Marcia Carlucci Dean of the Pardee RAND Graduate School from 2008 until 2021 and vice president of innovation at RAND from 2012 to 2021. Under her leadership, Pardee RAND completed a reimagining and redesign that doubled the size of its incoming cohort and transformed its curriculum. She is the author of the book I Am Not a Tractor!: How Florida Farmworkers Took on the Fast Food Giants and Won. Pardee RAND Dean's Report (2020-2021): Report to the Board of Governors

Helen Morris Morris says that working at RAND was the best job she ever had. She joined Project RAND in 1946, then located in the Drafting Loft at the Douglas Aircraft Company. Her work included computing optimum trajectories to go into orbit, calculations for the first RAND report, Preliminary Design of an Experimental World-Circling Spaceship. She would become the first woman to receive a physics degree from the University of Washington. Learn more » Preliminary Design of an Experimental World-Circling Spaceship

Terri Tanielian Tanielian was appointed as Special Assistant to the President for Veterans Affairs in March 2021. Prior to her White House role, she was a senior behavioral scientist at RAND, where she led studies examining the needs of the military community. She also served as a RAND Congressional Fellow with the House Committee on Veterans Affairs where she informed evidence-based policymaking designed to reduce veteran suicide. Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery

Christine Wormuth Wormuth was appointed the 25th Secretary of the U.S. Army, the first woman to hold the Army's top civilian post. She was previously a senior fellow at RAND, director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center, and an expert on foreign policy, national security, and homeland security issues. Prior to RAND, she served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy during the Obama administration. The Role of Allies and Partners in U.S. Military Strategy and Operations