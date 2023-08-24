Fostering Culture and Community

An inclusive, creative culture and a sense of community are vital to RAND's success. We strive to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued.

Photos by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation. Design by Haley Okuley/RAND Corporation.

A healthy work environment ensures that each employee knows that they matter. When people feel a sense of belonging, they are able to do their best work. RAND is committed to creating welcoming and supportive spaces for colleagues to connect and thrive. These include numerous staff-initiated and -led communities that demonstrate the diversity of interests, backgrounds, and experiences among our colleagues.

At RAND, we count our differences among our strengths. We're committed to ensuring that colleagues feel comfortable being their unique selves at work and confident knowing they belong. Jennifer Gould Vice President, Chief of Staff to the President and CEO

What RAND Employees Share A strong sense of purpose

Commitment to our core values: quality and objectivity

The belief that no problem is too big, too complex, or too controversial to take on

Creativity and openness to new ideas

The understanding that a diverse staff and an inclusive environment enable effective teamwork

What We're Doing to Foster Inclusion Staff Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion The Staff Advisory Council on DEI provides input to programs and activities, shares ideas and feedback with RAND leadership, and keeps colleagues informed and motivated around DEI plans and initiatives. Members reflect a range of roles, tenure, perspectives, experiences, and locations.

Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) Our ERGs are employee-led communities that facilitate connection among colleagues; partner with RAND to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion; and help uplift cultural awareness and insight throughout the organization. Learn more

Inclusive Leadership At RAND, we believe inclusive leadership is effective leadership. We've adopted a framework for inclusion based on what research shows inclusive leaders do differently. Those who manage people and lead projects are expected to make decisions in objective, data-driven ways that are clear to their team; to build team cultures where employees feel a sense of belonging; to ensure that every team member feels they have a voice; and to approach challenges with a growth mindset.

Spaces to Learn, Reflect, and Connect RAND offers a wide range of talks, seminars, and discussion groups to celebrate the many cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives among our staff. We provide learning opportunities that empower us to examine our own behaviors and biases, grow our understanding, and act to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Employee Assistance Program RAND's Employee Assistance Program offers confidential counseling to employees and their household members 24/7, at no cost. It can also help employees and family members with finding suitable child care or elder care providers, legal and financial consultation, and more. RAND Healthy Living Our Healthy Living wellness program supports physical, emotional, social, and financial aspects of well-being. From the Million Steps Challenge to guided audio and video sessions on mindfulness and yoga, these activities and resources support our staff in managing their health on their own terms.

Employee Clubs and Virtual Communities Recreational clubs provide RAND staff with fun ways to connect outside of work. They vary by location, but include activities centered on sports, music, books, games, languages, and community service. Our online communities connect colleagues across job types and geography, building belonging and supportive networks. Our more than 100 communities include RAND Parents, Wilderness Wanderers, Veterans Issues and Policies, and Advancing DEI at RAND. Accessible All-Gender Restrooms All-gender restrooms are available in RAND’s major offices. Members of our LGBTQ+ and Disability Empowerment and Visibility employee resource groups provided input on the design. We recognize and affirm all gender identities and expressions.

RAND Voices RAND has a culture that is inviting and is always finding new ways to make the workplace better. RAND understands that to be successful as an organization, you must treat your employees with care and recognize their talents and hard work. RAND also offers flexibility for its employees, especially for those who have kids and families to attend to, and that in itself is telling about RAND’s work culture. Toukata Lor Administrative Assistant

People do their best when they feel they belong, they matter, they feel safe. That's when they are creative, that's when they speak up, they feel ownership, when they really go the extra mile. Endy M. Daehner Director of Operations, Global Research Talent / Senior Physical Scientist