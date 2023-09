Employee Resource Groups

Powered by employees and empowered by RAND, ERGs offer welcoming and supportive spaces to promote connection, growth, and understanding.

Our Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) are employee-led communities open to all staff that help make RAND an even better place to work by

providing community and connection among colleagues

partnering with RAND to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion

promoting cultural awareness, insight, and knowledge throughout RAND.

Employee Resource Groups at RAND BELIEVE: Black Employees Leading in Inclusion, Equity, Vision, and Education BELIEVE seeks to create a safe and open space for colleagues who identify as Black, African American, and others from across the African Diaspora, to connect, communicate, celebrate, support, and develop. Our efforts are aimed at fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace, recruiting and retaining Black employees, and countering racial disparities and inequities through education and awareness. Co-chairs Dionne Barnes-Proby Senior Social Policy Researcher / Director, Summer Associate Program / Faculty, Pardee RAND Graduate School

Fawna Joi Smith Administrative Assistant DEVO: Disability Empowerment and Visibility Organization DEVO aims to support and empower colleagues with disabilities and differing abilities, as well as caregivers and allies. We promote awareness and understanding of issues, support inclusion through community and accessibility, and advocate for opportunities to bring a disability lens to RAND's research and outreach. Co-chairs Chandra Garber Senior Communications Analyst

Amber Lapp Administrative Assistant EACH: Enrichment for Asian American and Pacific Islander Culture and Heritage EACH focuses on fostering connection, professional development, and community engagement among Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and all RAND staff, while raising awareness of the immigrant experience and providing cultural insights to the greater RAND community. Co-chairs Jocelyn Maciol Director of Operations, Arroyo Center

Lance Tan Research Quality Assurance Administrator Latinx y Más Latinx y Más fosters workplace connections, provides social support, and increases cultural awareness of Latinx culture and norms at RAND while promoting inclusiveness of Latinx staff in all of RAND’s research divisions, departments, and the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Co-chairs Gabriela Castro Policy Analyst

Lilian Perez Policy Researcher LGBTQ+ ERG LGBTQ+ ERG seeks to create a welcoming and supportive environment for all LGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer/Questioning+) identities at RAND and provide a space for the community to thrive—increasing morale and retention and providing a place to attract LGBTQ+ talent into the community and broaden further inclusion and understanding. Co-chairs Christopher Joseph Doss Policy Researcher

Megan Schuler Policy Researcher

Have a question about Employee Resource Groups at RAND? Email ergs@rand.org.

RAND Voices We've had some difficult times thinking about what's happened to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in recent years, and then layering on the pandemic. In the ERGs , people are able to connect and talk about things that go beyond who they are on the org chart. Rachanee Srisavasdi Director, NextGen Initiative

Our ERGs inform, connect, and inspire. There are so many ways to get involved. Through our ERGs , I've gotten to know new people and help raise visibility around shared interests, joys, and challenges in our community. Brandon Baker Former Vice President, Development / Executive Sponsor, LGBTQ+ Employee Resource Group