Growing Diverse and Inclusive Teams

Diversity in our workforce and leadership is central to our ability to deliver on our mission and meet our high standards for quality and objectivity. We need teams that are diverse in terms of academic training, work experience, political and ideological outlook, as well as race, gender, ethnicity, and the many other attributes that make us all unique.

Research shows that diversity sparks creativity and innovation. At RAND, we also believe that the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to our mission. Diverse teams bring fresh perspectives and ideas that we need to solve existing and future policy challenges.

RAND employees and Pardee RAND graduate students come from 55 countries and speak 75 different languages. Our varied backgrounds and viewpoints inspire new ways of thinking and enable us to connect with the communities we serve. We are continuously working to make our staff more diverse and inclusive.