Growing Diverse and Inclusive Teams

Diversity in our workforce and leadership is central to our ability to deliver on our mission and meet our high standards for quality and objectivity. We need teams that are diverse in terms of academic training, work experience, political and ideological outlook, as well as race, gender, ethnicity, and the many other attributes that make us all unique.
Photos by Diane Baldwin/RAND Corporation and Jason Dixson Photography. Design by Haley Okuley/RAND Corporation.
Research shows that diversity sparks creativity and innovation. At RAND, we also believe that the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion are central to our mission. Diverse teams bring fresh perspectives and ideas that we need to solve existing and future policy challenges.
RAND employees and Pardee RAND graduate students come from 55 countries and speak 75 different languages. Our varied backgrounds and viewpoints inspire new ways of thinking and enable us to connect with the communities we serve. We are continuously working to make our staff more diverse and inclusive.
RAND is reviewing its outreach strategies, including campus and conference recruiting, to determine how to better reach talented individuals from underrepresented groups and establish a pipeline of applicants in targeted areas of need. Employee Resource Groups are collaborating with HR and providing input on how to address diversity gaps.
To strengthen equity in our hiring practices, RAND is committed to making job opportunities transparent and widely available, using a diverse mix of screeners and interviewers, and requiring best practices to mitigate implicit bias and provide managers and interviewers with the resources they need to make objective decisions.
The Pardee RAND Graduate School's Faculty Leaders Program recruits professors from colleges and universities committed to serving students of color for a summer program to learn and practice policy analysis. The intent is for participants to return to their institutions equipped with new tools to effect change in their communities and to inspire their students to consider careers and advanced study in public policy analysis. A survey of program graduates found that 70 percent had used what they learned to advocate for change in their city, state, or university.Learn more
Since our founding, RAND has worked with and on behalf of veterans to address the challenges they and their families face as they return to civilian life. We are proud of the military members and veterans who are now RAND staff; their perspectives and wisdom make us stronger. RAND provides supplemental pay to employees serving on active duty, including the Armed Forces Reserve or State National Guard, to make up any difference between their military earnings and their RAND pay during a military absence.
RAND's NextGen Initiative aims to foster civic engagement and cultivate lifelong interest in public policy among younger generations, especially those from backgrounds not historically prevalent in the field of public policy. In Hacking Equity, co-hosted by Pardee RAND Graduate School's Tech & Narrative Lab, student teams from Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University partnered with Pardee RAND doctoral students and faculty for a virtual hackathon to explore ideas for a more equitable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.Learn more
Finding support and a professional champion can benefit all employees, and research finds that women and people of color are more likely to say that mentoring was an important aspect of their career. We're working to strengthen mentorship pathways through project-based mentorship, peer mentoring to help existing and incoming staff feel connected to the broader RAND community, and Employee Resource Groups.
A leadership development program supports mid-career managers in growing their skills and influence to foster a climate of diversity, inclusion, and belonging for their teams and across RAND. Workshops and discussion groups focus on increasing understanding and awareness, building open and honest listening and communication skills, and practicing a mentorship model of leadership.
Our creative environment thrives on new ideas and spirited debate. We're looking for talented individuals with unique backgrounds, work experiences, and outlooks.