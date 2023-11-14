Our Workforce Demographics

Advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion is an important priority at RAND. Our integrity requires us to be transparent, to look to the numbers as indicators of opportunities for improvement, and to hold ourselves accountable with regard to our practices and aspirations. We believe that sharing the composition of our workforce is an important step toward fulfilling our commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

U.S.-Based Workforce Composition

Race/Ethnicity

Gender

Veteran

Birth Year

U.S.-Based New Hires

Race/Ethnicity

Gender

Veteran

Birth Year

Board of Trustees

Race/Ethnicity

Gender

Join Us in Shaping the Future of RAND

Our creative environment thrives on new ideas and spirited debate. We're looking for talented individuals with unique backgrounds, work experiences, and outlooks.

