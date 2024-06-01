RAND Bibliography of Nobel Prize Winners

A-D

Luis Alvarez Control and Navigational Methods for Satellites. D-0021, 1946, Alvarez, L. Navigational Methods (two free gyros). D-0061, 1946, Alvarez, L. Navigational Program (long range guided missile program). D-0062, 1946, Alvarez, L. Notes on the Polonium Engine. RM-0002-PR, 1946, Alvarez, L. Integrating Accelerometers. D-0119, 1947, Alvarez, L. Thermodynamic Properties of Metals. RM-0004-PR, 1947, Alvarez, L. Use of Nuclear Energy in the Satellite. D-0075, 1947, Alvarez, L. Moon-Parallax Method of Astro-Navigation. D-0218, 1948, Alvarez, L. [Back To Top]

Kenneth Joseph Arrow Bayes and Minimax Solutions of Sequential Decision Problems. RAOP-37, 1948, Arrow, K. J., D. Blackwell, M. A. Girshick The Determination of Many-Commodity Preference Scales by Two-Commodity Comparisons. P-49, 1948, Arrow, K. J. The Possibility of a Universal Social Welfare Function. P-41, 1948, Arrow, K. J. A Mathematical Model of an Air Transportation System. RM-224, 1949, Anderson, T. W., K. J. Arrow, J. E. Walsh Part I - The Concept of "Economic Balance". Pt II - "Economic Balance" and "Commodity Tightness". D-0602, 1949, J. A. Kershaw, A. B. Lerner, K. J. Arrow and L. Hurwicz The Allocation of Resources Between Bombs and Bombers; Preliminary Report. D-0615, 1949, Arrow, K. J. A Critical Analysis of the Stanford Research Institute report "Cost-Performance Relationships for Airframes and Turbojet Engines". D-0714, 1950, Arrow, K. J. A Note on Best Strategies. RM-412, 1950, Arrow, K. J. Methodology Problems in Airframe Cost-Performance Studies. RM-456, 1950, Arrow, K. J., S. S. Arrow On Mandelbaum's Study of the Industrialization of Backward Areas. RM-373, 1950, Arrow, K. J., S. S. Arrow Optimal Inventory Policy. P-189, 1950, Arrow, K. J., T. E. Harris, J. Marschak Remarks on Utility and Game Theory. D-0790, 1950, Arrow, K. J. A Gradient Method for Approximating Saddle Points and Constrained Maxima. P-223, 1951, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz An Econometric Model for Study of Changes in the Material Flow Coefficients of the Inter-Industry Model. D-1027, 1951, Arrow, K. J., R. Solow, R. Shephard Cost-Quality Relations in Bomber Air-Frames. RM-538, 1951, Arrow, K. J., S. S. Arrow, H. R. Bradley Note on the Problem of Aggregation. RM-674, 1951, Arrow, K. J., E. W. Barankin, R. W. Shephard The Combination of Time Series and Cross-Section Data in Inter-Industry Flows Analysis. D-1614, 1953, Arrow, K. J. A Feasibility Algorithm for One-Way Substitution in Process Analysis. D-2196, 1954, Arrow, K. J. An Econometric Model of Interindustry Flows. D-2641, 1954, Arrow, K. J. Economic Aspects of Military Research and Development. D-3142, 1955, Arrow, K. J. Reduction of Constrained Maxima to Saddle-Point Problems. P-706, 1955, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz Gradient Methods for Constrained Maxima. P-928, 1956, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz The Combination of Time Series and Cross-Section Data in Interindustry Flow Analysis. P-942, 1956, Arrow, K. J. A Feasibility Algorithm for One-Way Substitution in Process Analysis. P-941, 1957, Arrow, K. J., S. M. Johnson Notes on Linear Programming: Part XLIII. RM-1976, 1957, Arrow, K. J., S. M. Johnson On Gradient Methods for Approaching Constrained Maximav. P-1015, 1957, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz, T. A. Marschak An Economic Analysis of the Market for Scientists and Engineers. RM-2190, 1958, Alchian, A. A., K. J. Arrow, W. M. Capron A Time Series Analysis of Interindustry Demands. R-318, 1958, Arrow, K. J. Dynamic Shortages and Price Rises: The Engineer-Scientist Case. P-1365, 1958, Arrow, K. J., W. M. Capron Price-Quantity Adjustments in Multiple Markets with Rising Demands. P-1364, 1958, Arrow, K. J. Economic Welfare and the Allocation of Resources for Invention. P-1856, 1959, Arrow, K. J. Management Control in an ICBM Wing. D-6349, 1959, Arrow, K. J., R. W. Johnson, W. A. Steger Notes on Resource Allocation in LP-II. D-6217, 1959, Arrow, K. J. Quasi-Concave Programming. P-1847, 1959, Arrow, K. J., A. C. Enthoven Air Materiel Command Management Models (A Project Outline of Hopes and Intentions). D-7844, 1960, K. J. Arrow and H. Laitin Air Materiel Command Management Models VII. The Failure Model. D-7897, 1960, K. J. Arrow, H. Laitin Methodology of Large-Scale Simulations. D-7529, 1960, Arrow, K. J. Air Materiel Command Management Models: II. Air Materiel Command Headquarters IV. Inventory Managers V. Weapon System Managers VI. Factory Model. D-8323, 1961, Arrow, K. J., H. Laitin Air Materiel Command Management Models: III. Depot Repair, the Specialized Repair Activity. D-8299, 1961, Arrow, K. J., H. Laitin A Utilitarian Approach to the Concept of Equality in Public Expenditures. D-19381, 1969, Arrow, K. J. Some Models of Racial Discrimination in the Labor Market. RM-6253, 1971, Arrow, K. J. Optimal Insurance and Generalized Deductibles. R-1108, 1973, Arrow, K. J. Welfare Analysis of Changes in Health Coinsurance Rates. R-1281, 1973, Arrow, K. J. Two Notes on Inferring Long Run Behavior from Social Experiments. P-5546, 1975, Arrow, K. J. [Back To Top]

Gary S. Becker The Case Against Conscription. D-4514, 1957, Becker, G. S. Should the Military Pay for Training of Skilled Personnel? D-4508, 1957, Becker, G. S. [Back To Top]

E-L

Murray Gell-Mann The Correlation Energy of an Electron Gas at High Density. P-985-AEC, 1956, Gell-Mann, M. The Correlation Energy of an Electron Gas at High Density. RM-1802-AEC, 1956, Gell-Mann, M. The Specific Heat of a Degenerate Electron Gas at High Density. P-988-AEC, 1956, Gell-Mann, M. The Electromagnetic Signal from Nuclear Explosions at Sea Level. D(L)-8668, 1958, Christy, R. F., M. Gell-Mann [Back To Top]

Leonid Hurwicz On Extrapolations with Regard to USSR Economic Capacity. 1949, Hurwicz, L., out of print A Gradient Method for Approximating Saddle Points and Constrained Maxima. P-223, 1951, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz Gradient Methods for Constrained Maxima. P-928, 1956, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz On Gradient Methods for Approaching Constrained Maxima. P-1015, 1957, Arrow, K. J., L. Hurwicz, T. A. Marschak [Back To Top]

Tjalling Charles Koopmans Remarks on Reduction and Aggregation. RM-0047, 1948, Koopmans, T. C. Systems of Linear Production Function. RM-0046, 1948, Koopmans, T. C. Efficient Allocation of Resources. P-116, 1949, Koopmans, T. C. The Allocation of Switching Work in a System of Classification Yards. P-448, 1953, Beckmann, M. J., T. C. Koopmans, C. B. McGuire, C. B. Winsten [Back To Top]

M-P

Harry Max Markowitz A Note on Military Worth. D-1003, 1951, Markowitz, H. M. War and Peace. D-1075, 1951, Markowitz, H. M. The Problem of Defining and Measuring Railroad Capacity. RM-951, 1952, Markowitz, H. M. The Protection of Target Plants through Dispersal. RM-757, 1952, Markowitz, H. M., S. Enke Process Analysis of the Metal-Working Industries. RM-1085, 1953, Markowitz, H. M. Concepts and Computing Procedures for Certain X Programming Problems. P-602, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. Emergency Production Facilities as a Substitute for Excess Spare Parts. D-2354, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. The Geographic Distribution of Metal-Working Equipment. RM-1263, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. Industry-Wide, Multi-Industry, and Economy-Wide Process Analysis. P-600, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. The Metal Working Industries after Atomic Attack. RM-1204, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. The Nature and Applications of Process Analysis. RM-1254, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. Optimum Utilization of Cargo-Passenger Airfleet. D-2092, 1954, Markowitz, H. M. The Elimination Form of the Inverse and Its Application to Linear Programming. P-680, 1955, Markowitz, H. M. The Optimization of a Quadratic Function Subject to Linear Constraints. P-637, 1955, Markowitz, H. M. The Optimization of a Quadratic Function Subject to Linear Constraints. RM-1438, 1955, Markowitz, H. M. Notes on Linear Programming Part XXIV: The Modification of the Right-Hand Side of a Linear Programming Problem. RM-1470, 1955, Markowitz, H. M. Notes on Linear Programming Part XXV: The Elimination Form of the Inverse and Its Application to Linear Programming. RM-1452, 1955, Markowitz, H. M. On the Solution of Discrete Programming Problems. P-711, 1956, Manne, A. S., H. M. Markowitz SIMSCRIPT: A Simulation Programming Language. RM-3310, 1962, H. M. Markowitz, J. C. Hausner, H. W. Karr A Brief Review of SIMSCRIPT as a Simulating Technique. RM-3778-PR, 1963, Geisler, M. A., H. M. Markowitz Simulating with SIMSCRIPT. P-2826, 1963, Markowitz, H. M. Technical Appendix on the SIMSCRIPT Simulation Programming Language. RM-3813, 1963, Hausner, B., H. M. Markowitz Modify and Restart Routines for SIMSCRIPT Games and Simulation Experiments. RM-4242, 1965, Markowitz, H. M., R. C. Steorts Programming by Questionnaire. RM-4460, 1965, Ginsberg, A. S., H. M. Markowitz, P. M. Oldfather SIMSCRIPT II: Programmer's Manual. D-13289, 1965, Hausner, B., P. J. Kiviat, H. M. Markowitz Programming by Questionnaire: How to Construct a Program Generator. RM-5129, 1966, Oldfather, P. M., A. S. Ginsberg, H. M. Markowitz Programming by Questionnaire: The Job Shop Simulation Program Generator. RM-5162, 1967, Oldfather, P. M., A. S. Ginsberg, P. L. Love, H. M. Markowitz A Brief Review of SIMSCRIPT as a Simulating Technique. RM-3778, 1968, Geisler, M. A., H. M. Markowitz The SIMSCRIPT II Programming Language: Programmer's Manual. D-16725, 1968, Kiviat, P. J., H. M. Markowitz, R. Villanueva The SIMSCRIPT II Programming Language: Level 4. D-17016, 1968, Kiviat, P. J., H. M. Markowitz, R. Villanueva, A. R. Ferguson, A. Manne The SIMSCRIPT II Programming Language. R-460, 1968, Kiviat, P. J., R. Villanueva, H. M. Markowitz [Back To Top]

Edmund S. Phelps A Comment on the Analysis of Pre-Launch Checkout. D-6940, 1959, Phelps, E. S. Optimal Inventory and Repair Policies When Some or All Defectives Are Reparable. D-6832, 1959, McCall, J.J., E. S. Phelps. Optimal Inventory Policy for Serviceable and Reparable Stocks. P-1996, 1960, Phelps, E. S. Optimal Decision Rules for the Procurement, Repair, or Disposal of Spare Parts. RM-2920-PR, 1962, Phelps, E. S. Investment in Humans, Technological Diffusion, and Economic Growth. P-3295, 1966, Nelson, R. R., E. S. Phelps. [Back To Top]

Q-Z

Paul Anthony Samuelson Abstract of Theorem Concerning Substitutability in Leontief Systems. RM-107, 1949, Samuelson, P. A. Game Theory and Linear Programming. RM-270, 1949, Samuelson, P. A. The Le Chatelier Principle in Linear Programming. RM-210, 1949, Samuelson, P. A. Market Mechanisms and Maximization. P-69, 1949, Samuelson, P. A. Note on Optimal Decisions in Differential Equation Processes. RM-0114, 1949, Samuelson, P. A. Equilibrium Points in Game Theory. RM-484, 1950, Samuelson, P. A. Frank Knight's Theorem in Linear Programming. D-0782, 1950, Samuelson, P. A. Measurement of Utility Reformulated. D-0765, 1950, Samuelson, P. A. Statistical Inference and Linear Programming. D-0786, 1950, Samuelson, P. A. Two Queries About Utility and Game Theory. D-0774, 1950, Samuelson, P. A. Linear Programming and Economic Theory. P-685, 1955, Samuelson, P. A. Linear Programming and Economic Analysis. R-304, 1958, Dorfman, R., P. A. Samuelson, R. M. Solow [Back To Top]

William F. Sharpe Mobility Versus Pre-Positioning (A Simple Model for the Simple World). D(L)-4683, 1957, Sharpe, W. F. Pre-Positioning Vs. Airlift for Logistical Support of Local Wars—A Possible Approach. D-4226, 1957, Sharpe, W. F., C. L. Larson Deployments of the Composite Air Strike Force and Supporting Units During the Summer of 1958. D-5769, 1958, Niskanen, W. A., A. H. Pascal, W. F. Sharpe Proposed Procedures for Developing and Applying Standardized Mobility Requirements Lists for Tactical Air Command Units. D-5020, 1958, Fort, D. M., W. F. Sharpe A Warehouse That Flies—A Proposal for Dispersal of SAC War Readiness Material. D-6179, 1959, Sharpe, W. F. Cargo Aircraft Design Criteria for the Army Deployment Mission. D-7019, 1959, Sharpe, W. F. Overseas Stockage for Strac Forces. D-6315, 1959, Sharpe, W. F. Prices, Weights and Dimensions of Major Classes of Army Equipment. D-6638, 1959, Sharpe, W. F. Proposal for a "Smog Tax". P-1621, 1959, Fort, D. M., W. A. Niskanen, A. H. Pascal, W. F. Sharpe Aircraft Compartment Design Criteria for the Army Deployment Mission. P-2082, 1960, Sharpe, W. F. A Child's Garden of Airlift Models. D-7863, 1960, Sharpe, W. F. Aircraft Compartment Design Criteria for the Army Deployment Mission. RM-2566, 1960, Sharpe, W. F. Exercise Big Slam/Puerto Pine—A Test Ofairlift in the Army Deployment Mission. D-7714, 1960, Sharpe, W. F. Airlift Capability of Varying Fleets of Transport Aircraft. D-11533, 1963, Sharpe, W. F. Estimating the Productivity of Large Transport Aircraft in Army Deployments: A Simplified Method. RM-4312, 1964, Sharpe, W. F. Linear Programming Code with Useful Input and Output Features. D-13969, 1965, Graves, G. W., W. F. Sharpe Mutual Fund Performance: Measurement and Prediction. P-3096, 1965, Sharpe, W. F. Risk-Aversion in the Stock Market: Some Empirical Evidence. P-3084, 1965, Sharpe, W. F. The Brooks Bill—A Measure to Increase the Control Over Computers Used by the Federal Government and by Firms Operating Under Government Contracts. D-13271, 1965, Sharpe, W. F. A Model for Selecting, Routing, and Loading Aircraft. RM-4509, 1966, Sharpe, W. F. The NATO Force Planning Cost Model. RM-5066, 1966, Barbour, A. A., D. M. Fisk, W. F. Sharpe Programming and Publishing: Computer-Aided Instruction for Fun and Profit. D-19453, 1969, Sharpe, W. F. The Economics of Computers. R-463, 1969, Sharpe, W. F. The Prices of Commercial Time-Shared Computer Services. D-18883, 1969, Sharpe, W. F. A Proposed Market for Securities Options. D-20046, 1970, Sharpe, W. F. Commodity Exchange Operations. D-19922, 1970, Sharpe, W. F. [Back To Top]

Herbert Alexander Simon A Formal Theory of the Employment Relationship. P-204, 1950, Simon, H. A. A Comparison of Organization Theories. P-219, 1951, Simon, H. A. On the Application of Servomechanism Theory in the Study of Production Control--A Study in the Theory of Organization. P-234, 1951, Simon, H. A. Observations and Comments on the Organization Studies of the Systems Research Laboratory. RM-922, 1952, Simon, H. A. A Behavioral Model of Rational Choice. P-365, 1953, Simon, H. A. The Logic Theory Machine: A Complex Information Processing System. P-868, 1956, Newell, A., H. A. Simon Elements of a Theory of Human Problem Solving. P-971, 1957, Newell, A., H. A. Simon, J. C. Shaw Chess-Playing Programs and the Problem of Complexity. P-1319, 1958, Newell, A., J. C. Shaw, H. A. Simon A Command Structure for Complex Information Processing. P-1277, 1958, Shaw, J. C., A. Newell, H. A. Simon, T. O. Ellis A Variety of Intelligent Learning in a General Problem Solver. P-1742, 1959, Newell, A., J. C. Shaw, H. A. Simon Report on a General Problem-Solving Program. P-1584, 1959, Newell, A., J. C. Shaw, H. A. Simon The Processes of Creative Thinking. P-1320, 1959, Newell, A., J. C. Shaw, H. A. Simon What Have Computers to do with Management?. P-1708, 1959, Simon, H. A., A. Newell A Theory of the Serial Position Effect. P-2375, 1961, Feigenbaum, E. A., H. A. Simon Forgetting in an Association Memory. P-2311, 1961, Feigenbaum, E. A., H. A. Simon Modeling Human Mental Processes. P-2221, 1961, Simon, H. A. Performance of a Reading Task by An Elementary Perceiving and Memorizing Program. P-2358, 1961, Feigenbaum, E. A., H. A. Simon Generalization of an Elementary Perceiving and Memorizing Machine. P-2555, 1962, Feigenbaum, E. A., H. A. Simon Some Monte Carlo Estimates of the Yule Distribution. P-2599, 1962, Simon, H. A., T. A. VanWormer The Heuristic Compiler. RM-3588, 1963, Simon, H. A. Studies in Information Processing Theory: Similarity and Familiarity in Verbal Learning. RM-3979, 1964, Simon, H. A., E. A. Feigenbaum [Back To Top]

Vernon L. Smith An Econometric Study of Aircraft Malfunction Behavior. P-1424, 1958, Smith, V. L. [Back To Top]