RAND Locations: Boston Office

Getting There

RAND's Boston Office is located in East Back Bay near the Boston Public Gardens and the Boston Common, near Emerson College. The Park Plaza Office Building is just across the intersection of Park Plaza at Hadassah Way and just west of the Park Plaza Hotel.

Public Transportation

RAND's Boston Office may be conveniently accessed by taking the Green Line on the T to Arlington Station. For schedules and maps, visit mbta.com.

Driving Directions

Driving from Logan International Airport —Follow signs for I-93 North/State Highway 1A South and merge onto RT-1A South (a partial toll road). Take the State Highway 3 North/Storrow Drive exit and merge onto Embankment Road/Rt-28/RT-3/Storrow Drive. Continue on and make a slight right at Embankment Road/RT-28/Storrow Drive and then follow RT-28. Turn left at Beacon Street/RT-28. Turn right at Arlington Street/RT-2 and follow Arlington Street. Continue past the Park Plaza Hotel and then take a left on Stuart Street. Pass Motor Mart Parking and take a left on Park Place and then continue left on Eliot Street. You will then be facing the office building on Columbus Avenue, and an entrance to Motor Mart Parking will be on your left.

Driving from the west —Take I-90 East to Exit 22 toward RT-9/Stuart Street and continue on Stuart Street. Turn left at Berkeley Street and then right at Boylston Street. Pass Motor Mart Parking and take a left on Park Place and then continue left on Eliot Street. You will then be facing the office building on Columbus Avenue, and an entrance to Motor Mart Parking will be on your left.

Driving from the north —Take I-93 South or Highway 1 South (Newbury Port Turnpike) to the exit 26 for State Highway 28 South/State Highway 3 North toward Storrow Drive and merge onto Embankment Road/Rt-28/RT-3/Storrow Drive. Continue on and make a slight right at Embankment Road/RT-28/Storrow Drive and then follow RT-28. Turn left at Beacon Street/RT-28. Turn right at Arlington Street/RT-2 and follow Arlington Street. Continue past the Park Plaza Hotel and then take a left on Stuart Street. Pass Motor Mart Parking and take a left on Park Place and then continue left on Eliot Street. You will then be facing the office building on Columbus Avenue, and an entrance to Motor Mart Parking will be on your left.

Driving from the south—Take Route 3/I-93 North toward Boston to exit 20 for I-90 West toward Worcester. Follow signs for Chinatown/South Station. Keep left at the fork to continue toward Kneeland Street where you'll make a left. Continue on Stuart Street than make a right at Charles Street/RT-28. Turn left at Park Plaza/Providence Street. The office is on the left.

Parking

Parking is available at the Motor Mart Garage directly across the street at 26 Park Plaza. Regular daily parking rates are:

0–1 Hour — $14.00

1–2 Hours — $20.00

2–10 Hours — $30.00

10–24 Hours — $40.00

Entering the Building

Take the elevators on the first floor of the building to the ninth floor. RAND is located in suite 920.

When visiting the Boston office all visitors must be pre-registered with the Building Security Desk located in the main lobby. Pre-registration will be taken care of by the Boston office, if a RAND visitor space has been reserved ahead of your visit. If a RAND visitor space is not reserved for your visit, then you must contact the Boston office at ext. 8662 to pre-register prior to your visit. If a visitor is not registered, RAND Boston staff will have to go to the lobby security desk, approve the visitor in person, and escort the visitor to the office.

The Building Management Security Personnel are not authorized to open the RAND suite for visitors under any circumstances. Visitors are required to present a valid driver's license, passport, or other form of identification acceptable to the Security Desk. The identification will be scanned into the "EasyLobby Visitor System," and a printed visitor badge is issued for admittance into the building. To gain access to the RAND suite you will need to pass through electronic turnstiles located in the Main Lobby after checking in with Security.