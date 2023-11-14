Conference Attendee Information: Washington, D.C.

If you are coming in from out of town to attend a conference or event at RAND's Washington Office, this page provides information on nearby hotels, entertainment, restaurants, and transportation options.

Nearby Hotels

Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City
0.0 miles from RAND

Residence Inn (Marriott) Pentagon City
0.3 miles from RAND

Doubletree Crystal City National Airport
0.4 miles from RAND

Crowne Plaza Crystal City National Airport
0.5 miles from RAND

Embassy Suites Crystal City National Airport
0.5 miles from RAND

Marriott Crystal City National Airport
0.5 miles from RAND

Crystal Gateway Marriott
0.5 miles from RAND

Westin Crystal City National Airport
0.6 miles from RAND

Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel
0.7 miles from RAND

Please check hotel websites for room rates.

Transportation Options

RAND's Washington Office is located near three airports:

  • Reagan/Washington National (DCA) — 3.6 miles
  • Dulles International Airport (IAD) — 25.5 miles
  • Baltimore/Washington Int'l Airport (BWI) — 36 miles

From DCA you can take the Metro Blue or Yellow Line to Pentagon City stop. You can find information on Washington's Metro (subway) from the WMATA website.

Local cab companies include:

  • Red Top Cab (703) 522-3333
  • Washington Flyer Taxi (703) 528-4440

More specific driving directions and maps are also available.