Conference Attendee Information: Washington, D.C.

If you are coming in from out of town to attend a conference or event at RAND's Washington Office, this page provides information on nearby hotels, entertainment, restaurants, and transportation options.

Nearby Hotels

Please check hotel websites for room rates.

Transportation Options

RAND's Washington Office is located near three airports:

Reagan/Washington National (DCA) — 3.6 miles

Dulles International Airport (IAD) — 25.5 miles

Baltimore/Washington Int'l Airport (BWI) — 36 miles

From DCA you can take the Metro Blue or Yellow Line to Pentagon City stop. You can find information on Washington's Metro (subway) from the WMATA website.

Local cab companies include:

Red Top Cab (703) 522-3333

Washington Flyer Taxi (703) 528-4440

More specific driving directions and maps are also available.