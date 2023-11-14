Conference Attendee Information: Washington, D.C.
If you are coming in from out of town to attend a conference or event at RAND's Washington Office, this page provides information on nearby hotels, entertainment, restaurants, and transportation options.
Nearby Hotels
Ritz-Carlton Pentagon City
0.0 miles from RAND
Residence
Inn (Marriott) Pentagon City
0.3 miles from RAND
Doubletree
Crystal City National Airport
0.4 miles from RAND
Crowne
Plaza Crystal City National Airport
0.5 miles from RAND
Embassy Suites Crystal City National Airport
0.5 miles from RAND
Marriott Crystal City National Airport
0.5 miles from RAND
Crystal Gateway Marriott
0.5 miles from RAND
Westin Crystal City National Airport
0.6 miles from RAND
Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel
0.7 miles from RAND
Please check hotel websites for room rates.
Transportation Options
RAND's Washington Office is located near three airports:
- Reagan/Washington National (DCA) — 3.6 miles
- Dulles International Airport (IAD) — 25.5 miles
- Baltimore/Washington Int'l Airport (BWI) — 36 miles
From DCA you can take the Metro Blue or Yellow Line to Pentagon City stop. You can find information on Washington's Metro (subway) from the WMATA website.
Local cab companies include:
- Red Top Cab (703) 522-3333
- Washington Flyer Taxi (703) 528-4440
More specific driving directions and maps are also available.