RAND Art + Data
A collaboration with artists to develop bold new ways to look at RAND research
Featured Artists
Through RAND Art + Data, four groundbreaking artists created 12 unique visual stories inspired by RAND research. The result: a novel form of data expression that challenges us to think differently about policy analysis.
Debbie Millman, Curator
Debbie Millman is a designer, educator, artist, brand consultant and host of the podcast Design Matters, one of the world's first and longest running podcasts. She was named “one of the most creative people in business” by Fast Company, and “one of the most influential designers working today” by Graphic Design USA.
As curator of RAND Art + Data, Millman helped select artists and provided creative direction for the project. “As our culture has become more and more complicated, the ability to visualize information can provide people with a better way to understand it,” she said. “We hope the program showcased how world-class artists can visualize non-partisan data in a telegraphic and compelling manner for all.”
