Almost every country on the planet has pledged to slash carbon emissions to address the effects of climate change. A RAND study found that Costa Rica may be leading the way. The analysis showed that Costa Rica's National Decarbonization Plan—which aims for net-zero emissions by 2050—would likely succeed. Additionally, the investments in carbon-cutting measures would deliver a return of about 110 percent.

In her final visualization as RAND artist-in-residence, Gabrielle Mérite wanted to help bring Costa Rica's carbon-neutral future to life. She was inspired by the Solarpunk art movement, which focuses on visualizing a more sustainable world.

