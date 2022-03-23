About V+J

Juan Delcan and Valentina Izaguirre, known as V+J, are an artist team based in Los Angeles, CA. Valentina Izaguirre, from Caracas, Venezuela, started her career as a model. She then moved to New York where she worked in the fashion industry as a wardrobe stylist. That's where she met Juan and started collaborating on artistic projects.

Juan Delcan moved from Canada to Spain, where he studied architecture and fine arts and began his career as a visual artist. Juan has directed numerous live-action and animated projects, often combining both worlds to create stunning visual effects.

Together they form a dynamic team. They use live action, animation, and 3D techniques as mediums to create films. Among other projects, they developed The Matchstick People, where matches come to life in different situations. The Safety Match animation went viral during the pandemic and was viewed over a 100 million times. In addition to animations, they also do paintings and sculptures.

