Geoengineering, the intentional manipulation of the climate, is quickly emerging as a tool to address global warming. But tinkering with the climate could have world-altering consequences, and there is currently no international agreement or enforcement mechanism that addresses the use of geoengineering technologies.

RAND researchers recently examined this problem and its potential solutions. The time to establish international agreements on geoengineering is now, they say, while the risks are still theoretical.

RAND artist-in-residence V+J—the artist team of Juan Delcan and Valentina Izaguirre—created a lighthearted short film that summarizes RAND's 2021 paper on this serious topic. The plot: Earth visits the doctor and learns about geoengineering, a “treatment” that could help bring down her temperature. Of course, there are serious side effects that she must consider.

