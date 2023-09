To stay informed about upcoming Policy Labs, sign up for our mailing list. You'll receive occasional updates and invitations from RAND, plus the Policy Currents newsletter.

RAND Policy Labs are virtual experiences designed exclusively for rising public service leaders. In these hour-long sessions, attendees will hear directly from RAND researchers about the toughest policy challenges we face today. Our experts cover a wide range of topics—from health care and education to strategic competition and outer space.

More and more, community colleges and regional universities are offering short-term certificates in fields like health care and advanced manufacturing. Students can then “stack” these credentials and use them toward advanced degrees. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Lindsay Daugherty will break down the evidence on the stackable credential movement. [Virtual]

Recent Policy Labs

Addressing Violent Extremism in the United States

Terrorism and ideologically inspired violence represent persistent and serious threats to U.S. national security. In this Policy Lab, RAND's Ryan Brown and Todd Helmus discuss their research of veterans' support for extremist groups and beliefs. Overall, veterans in general appear to have similar or lower support for extremism compared to the general public.

research

Equity in Public Health Data Systems

The COVID-19 pandemic, calls for racial justice, and widening economic gaps have illuminated deep inconsistencies and incompleteness in the public health data system. RAND's Laurie Martin discussed these shortcomings—and how the public health data system can be modernized with equity in mind.

research

Responsible Space Behavior

Activity in outer space is at an all-time high, increasing the risk of collisions and conflict. Despite this, the treaties and mechanisms crafted 50 years ago to govern space activities remain mostly unchanged. RAND's Bruce McClintock provided an overview of current space governance and detailed key first steps toward responsible space behavior for this “new space era.”

research

The Russian 'Firehose of Falsehood' Propaganda Model

Russia's approach to propaganda builds on Soviet Cold War–era techniques, while also leveraging modern tools such as the internet and social media. RAND's Christopher Paul broke down Moscow's propaganda model, what he and other researchers call the “firehose of falsehood.”

research