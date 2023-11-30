RAND-Poynter masterclasses are tailored for journalists—especially reporters who are fact-checkers. The inaugural masterclass was held in July 2022 and featured RAND researchers discussing data analytics methods and their research on topics such as gun policy, Russian disinformation, and U.S. competition with China.

In this year's session, Covering Climate Change Science and Policy in a Polarized World, RAND experts presented recent climate findings, discuss data on the pace of fossil fuel replacement, break down the trade-offs associated with federal climate policies, and more.