Overview
Anirudh Agarwal is an analyst at RAND Europe. Working on the Home Affairs and Social Policy team, his interests are primarily in improving educational quality in middle- and low-income contexts. Agarwal is a mixed methods researcher, with expertise in quantitative and qualitative methodologies such as RCTs and QEDs, ethnographic studies and program evaluations.
Prior to joining RAND, Agarwal worked with local and state level governments, academic institutions and global think tanks to undertake both pilot evaluations and large-scale landscape analyses in order to determine effectiveness of programs and co-create context appropriate interventions. In addition, he has extensive experience liaising with government stakeholders and large teams, and is committed to producing evidence-based, accessible outputs for diverse audiences, thereby facilitating better policy.
Agarwal holds a master’s in science in education (Research Design and Methodologies) from University of Oxford and an M.A. in education from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, India.
Research Focus
Previous PositionsResearch Assistant at University of Oxford; Research Assistant at Tata Institute of Social Sciences; Research Manager at Centre for Civil Society
Recent Projects
- Lexia Core5 Reading Project Evaluation