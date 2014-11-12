Philip Armour

Philip Armour
Senior Economist and Director, Center for Disability Research; Professor of Policy Analysis and Director of Research, Analysis, & Design, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Santa Monica Office

Education

Ph.D. in economics, Cornell University; M.A. in economics, Cornell University; M.Sc. in econometrics, London School of Economics; B.A. in economics/literature/mathematics, Pomona College

Overview

Philip Armour (he/his) is director of the RAND Center for Disability Research; director of the Pardee RAND Graduate School Research, Analysis, & Design Program; a senior economist at RAND; and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND. His research focuses on the interplay between health and work, retirement decisionmaking, short- and long-term disability, financial decisionmaking, and the programs and policies that support workers. As an empirical labor economist, he relies on variation in labor market trends and public policy to uncover how individuals perceive eligibility for and generosity of government benefits, how workers adapt to changing health, how households and individuals make financial decisions, and how and when workers stop working. At RAND, his research on public policy has focused on programs administered by the Department of Defense, Workers' Compensation systems, Health and Human Services, the Veterans Administration, and the Social Security Administration. His research has been published in academic journals, policy briefs, and RAND reports, and has been funded variously by the Social Security Administration, the Department of Defense, the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, the National Institute on Aging, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Labor. 

Armour earned a Ph.D. in economics from Cornell University and an M.Sc. in econometrics from the London School of Economics, and he currently teaches courses in general equilibrium and public finance at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. 

Research Focus

Pardee RAND Graduate School Courses

Commentary

  • Social Security Disability claim form, pen, calculator
    Social Services and Welfare

    Addressing SSDI's Looming Insolvency

    Social Security Disability Insurance will be unable to cover 20 percent of its scheduled benefit obligations beginning in 2016. The lack of an evidentiary base to guide policy has been one of the major impediments to the consideration of changes that could modernize the program without jeopardizing its essential safety net function.

    Nov 12, 2014

    The RAND Blog

