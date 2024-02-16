Thomas F. Atkin

Overview
Tom Atkin is an adjunct management scientist at the RAND Corporation. He is also founder and managing principal of The Atkin Group, which provides strategic and operational advice to senior government and corporate executives.
Previously, Atkin served as the Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense and Global Security. He was responsible for DoD strategy and policy on cyber, countering weapons of mass destruction, space, homeland defense, domestic antiterrorism, global force protection, mission assurance, critical infrastructure, and defense support to civil authorities. He also served as the DoD Domestic Crisis Manager, DoD Principal Cyber Advisor, and Executive Director of the Council of Governors.
Atkin retired from the Coast Guard as a Rear Admiral in June 2012 after more than 30 years of service in operational and strategic roles. His government experience includes serving in roles at the National Security Council, DoD, DHS, FEMA, and U.S. Navy.
His senior leadership positions include: Assistant Commandant for Intelligence and Criminal Investigations; Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Transborder Security on the National Security Council; Commander of the Deployable Operations Group; and Chief of Staff to the DHS Principal Federal Official for Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. His Pentagon assignments were Chief, Maritime Homeland Security and Defense Policy, OSD; and Chief, Counter-Terrorism Branch, CNO (Deep Blue).
He is a graduate of the United States Coast Guard Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematical Sciences and holds a Master of Science in Management Science from the University of Miami.