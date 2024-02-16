Overview
Jeremy Barajas is a policy analyst at RAND, where his work is at the intersection of behavioral science and public policy. Barajas's research interests surround three pivotal questions: How can behavioral science be utilized to boost disaster preparedness? What strategies can improve the public's understanding of climate and medical risks? And how can the spread of online misinformation be mitigated? Through his work, Barajas aims to contribute to the development of evidence-based policies that address these pressing issues.
Prior to joining RAND, Barajas conducted a series of survey studies investigating the public's belief in COVID-19 misinformation at the Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Threats and Emergencies. He is equipped with a Master of Behavioral and Decision Sciences from the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, with Honors, from the University of Southern California.