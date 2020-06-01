Carl Berdahl (he/him) is an affiliated adjunct physician policy researcher at RAND, and he is also a clinically active emergency physician and health services researcher at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Berdahl's research focuses on diagnostic excellence, quality measurement, clinical informatics, artificial intelligence, and vulnerable populations. His research has been funded by diverse federal and nonfederal sources, including the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Surveillance, the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, the Emergency Medicine Foundation, and the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine.
After obtaining his B.A. in music performance from UCLA, Berdahl completed medical school at the Yale School of Medicine and then emergency medicine residency at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. He then attended fellowship in the inaugural class of UCLA's National Clinician Scholars Program and obtained a Master of Science in Health Policy and Management from UCLA's Fielding School of Health, which included a concentration in implementation and improvement science. He also completed the Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine Fellowship in Diagnostic Excellence.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsEmergency Physician, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Assistant Professor, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; Health Sciences Assistant Clinical Professor, UCLA
Selected Publications
Sean Mann, Carl Berdahl, Lawrence Baker, Federico Girosi, "Artificial intelligence applications used in the clinical response to COVID-19: A scoping review," PLOS Digital Health, 1(10), 2022
Carl Berdahl, Lawrence Baker, Sean Mann, Osonde Osoba, Federico Girosi, "Strategies to Improve the Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Health Equity: Scoping Review," JMIR AI, 2, 2023
Martin, Laurie T., Carl Berdahl, Rachel M. Burns, Emily Hoch, Evan D. Peet, and Peter S. Hussey, Measures and Methodology for International Comparisons of Health Care System Performance: Final Report, RAND Corporation (RR-A171-1), 2021
Languages
English, Spanish