Lisa Bernard

Overview
Lisa "Mitch" Bernard (she/her) is a senior research editor at the RAND Corporation. She also serves as lead division editor for the RAND Homeland Security Research Division and as lead legal-citation editor. Before joining RAND in 2005, she was a freelance writer, editor, and designer and had contracts for such clients as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, McGraw-Hill, small businesses, and a major financial institution.
Research Focus
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsHost and producer, "no place like home: a podcast on missing pets"
Previous PositionsFreelance writer, editor, and designer; Technical trainer; Manager of publications and education; Project manager; Curriculum developer; Instructional designer; Help-desk and desk-side technical support; Graduate and research assistant
Recent Projects
- Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking
Selected Publications
Eyerman, Joe, Richard H. Donohue, Nathan Chandler, and Tucker Reese, A Review of Public Data About Terrorism and Targeted Violence to Meet U.S. Department of Homeland Security Mission Needs, RAND Corporation (RR-A1203-1), 2021
McKay, Shawn, Gavin S. Hartnett, and Bruce Held, Airline Security Through Artificial Intelligence: How the Transportation Security Administration Can Use Machine Learning to Improve the Electronic Baggage Screening Program, RAND Corporation (PE-A731-1), 2022
Farris, Coreen, Carra S. Sims, Terry L. Schell, Miriam Matthews, Sierra Smucker, Samantha Cohen, and Owen Hall, Harassment and Discrimination on the Basis of Gender and Race/Ethnicity in the FEMA Workforce, RAND Corporation (RR-A383-1), 2020
Honors & Awards
- Presidential Bronze Medal Award, 2022
- Spotlight Awards, 2018, 2020, 2021
- Impact Awards, 2004, 2008; Team Player Awards, 2006, 2007