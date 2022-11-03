Nahom M. Beyene

Nahom Beyene is a senior research engineer at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He provides technical project leadership and systems research expertise on topics spanning transportation, process automation, information assurance, data stewardship, and human interfaces to emerging technologies. Beyene contributes to projects and methodologies involving tech-enabled human performance, user-centered design, capabilities & requirements generation for acquisition programs, smart technology integration into organizational workflows, and design thinking to evaluate policy implications.
Prior to joining RAND, Beyene worked at the NASA Johnson Space Center on the team that developed the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device for the International Space Station. He then attended the University of Pittsburgh doctoral program in rehabilitation science to research driver rehabilitation services for people with disabilities and other medical impairments. His doctoral work has been recognized and awarded by PHD Comics, the Everyday Health Awards for Innovation at CES2014, and the Cameron Rian Hays Outside the Box Competition for Transportation Innovation. Beyene enjoys contributing to community enrichment efforts and sharing perspectives on equity and inclusion and is a lifetime member of the National Society of Black Engineers. He holds a Ph.D. in rehabilitation sciences from the University of Pittsburgh.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsFounder; Navity, Inc.
Recent Projects
- FEMA COVID-19 Public Assistance Review
- Weapon System Design Loop Analysis
- Mission and Design Requirements for Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport
- AI for Elder Care in the Home
- Pilot Design of Assessment & Authorization Integration Process: Using Human Centered Design Methods to Improve Customer Experiences
Honors & Awards
- 2018 Medal Award - Key Contributor, RAND Corporation
- 2021 Gold Medal, RAND Corporation
Languages
Amharic