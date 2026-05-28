Shivan Bhatt is an associate management scientist at RAND. His research examines the strategic and governance implications of cybersecurity challenges. He is a mixed methods researcher with experience in econometric analysis, causal inference, and content analysis along with training in survey design, experimental design, and statistical modeling. His recent research examines the governance and strategic implications of organizational responses to cybersecurity and privacy challenges (e.g., organizational responses to ransomware attacks). He holds a Ph.D. in business administration from Clemson University, an M.S. in information security management from Augusta University, and a B.S. in mathematics and B.A. in philosophy from the University of Georgia.
Education
Ph.D. in business administration, Clemson University; M.S. in information security management, Augusta University; B.S. in mathematics, University of Georgia; B.A. in philosophy, University of Georgia