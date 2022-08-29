Bryan Boling (he/him) is an engineer at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has extensive experience in military logistics, energy and water technologies, modeling and simulation, and other forms of predictive analytics. As a member of the Engineering and Applied Sciences (EAS) Department at RAND Corporation, Boling has contributed to a diverse range of projects. Boling's portfolio at RAND includes research focused on military logistics for large-scale combat operations, emerging technologies to reduce fuel and water demands and combat climate change, predictive analytics related to immigration, and developing cybersecurity guidance for critical Federal infrastructure. Before joining RAND, Boling worked on environmental policy in civil aviation, including the Aircraft CO2 Standard and EU Emission Trading Scheme. He was the Theodore von Karman fellow at RWTH Aachen University, where he collaborated with the Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt (DLR) to develop a formalized methodology for identifying and evaluating policy mixes aimed at CO2 mitigation in civil aviation. Boling holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California at Berkeley. With his expertise in both engineering and policy, Boling brings a unique perspective to his work at RAND to address complex national security challenges.