John Bordeaux (he/him) is a senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation. For over 30 years, he has provided research and advisory services in strategy, knowledge management, information integration, and data governance for federal and private sector interests. Preferred methods derive from a combination of cognitive science, complexity theory, information science, and organizational cultural studies. Bordeaux has functioned as the principal investigator for studies sponsored by the Department of Homeland Security (CISA), the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, and the Department of Defense (Army).
Focus areas include strategic planning, technology strategy, organizational decision-making, information science, teaming structures, and risk analysis/assessment to include resilience engineering.
In 2008 he served as leader, Knowledge Management Working Group for the Project on National Security Reform (Center for the Study of the Presidency & Congress).
Bordeaux's previous positions include associate partner with IBM's Global Business Services, director for the Stupski Foundation, and as Chief Knowledge Officer for SRA International, Inc.
Prior to this (1990-1998), he was a senior programmer analyst with the RAND Corporation, supporting defense policy analysis and wargaming events for the U.S. Department of Defense. Bordeaux served in the U.S. Air Force as an intelligence analyst from 1982-1990.
Concurrent Non-RAND PositionsAdjunct Assistant Professor, Walsh College
Previous Positions
Associate Partner, IBM Global Business Services; Director, Knowledge Innovation, Stupski Foundation; Chief Knowledge Officer, SRA International Inc.; Director, Knowledge Management. Modeling & Simulation Analysis Center; Sr. Programmer Analyst, RAND Corporation; Intelligence Analyst, USAF
Recent Projects
- Identifying Systemically Important Critical Infrastructure
- Defining the Office of the Chief Data Officer
- Puerto Rico Economic & Disaster Recovery Plan
- Developing Common Adjudicative Criteria from Risk Categories
Selected Publications
Romanosky, Sasha, John Bordeaux, Michael J. D. Vermeer, Jonathan W. Welburn, Aaron Strong, and Zev Winkelman, Identifying Critical IT Products and Services, RAND Corporation (RR-A923-2), 2022
Culbertson, Shelly, John Bordeaux, Italo A. Gutierrez, Andrew Lauland, Kristin J. Leuschner, Blas Nunez-Neto, and Lisa Saum-Manning, Building Back Locally: Supporting Puerto Rico's Municipalities in Post-Hurricane Reconstruction, RAND Corporation (RR-3041-DHS), 2020
Blumenthal, Marjory S., Jirka Taylor, Erin N. Leidy, Brent Anderson, Diana Gehlhaus, John Bordeaux, and Michael G. Shanley, Evolving the Practice of Evaluating Research-Portfolios, RAND Corporation (RB-10036-OSD), 2019
Blumenthal, Marjory S., Jirka Taylor, Erin N. Leidy, Brent Anderson, Diana Gehlhaus, John Bordeaux, and Michael G. Shanley, Research-Portfolio Performance Metrics: Rapid Review, RAND Corporation (RR-2370-OSD), 2019
Vick, Alan J., David T. Orletsky, John Bordeaux, and David A. Shlapak, Enhancing Air Power’s Contribution Against Light Infantry Targets, RAND Corporation (MR-697-AF), 1996
Honors & Awards
- Bronze Award for Mission & Impact, The RAND Corporation