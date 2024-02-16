Overview
Maggie Bradford is an analyst at RAND Europe on the health and wellbeing team, with a particular interest in health inequalities. Bradford has a background in policy and frontline work within the charity sector. Prior to joining RAND Europe, she worked as policy officer at the NSPCC, where her focus was primarily split between two areas: advocating for policy reform and implementation to better respond to and prevent harmful sexual behaviour in schools; and evidencing the impact regional and local socioeconomic inequality has on children’s services and welfare interventions. Her skills at policy analysis are complemented by her qualitative research abilities and interest in ethnographic methodologies. She holds an M.Sc. in inequalities and social science from the London School of Economics and Political Science.