Elliott Brennan is an assistant policy researcher at RAND and a fourth-year Ph.D. fellow at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His dissertation, "Strategies for Stability: Political-Military Planning for Complex Contingency Operations in the 21st Century,” focuses on the intersection of policy, strategy, and implementation for U.S.-led missions to prevent or manage conflicts.
His research interests include domestic and international food security, conflict prevention, and the intersection of development, diplomacy, and defense operations in American foreign policy. Prior to joining Pardee RAND, he worked as a contract analyst on projects related to the mission of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). His work for USAID focused on agricultural trade and markets in East Africa, as well as the application of digital and remote sensing technologies for farmers across sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and Asia.
In addition to his policy work, he spent three years working in upstate New York and Virginia on agricultural operations that specialize in holistic management for cattle and field crop production. He has a B.A. in English from Yale University.