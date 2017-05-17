Julie A. Brown

Julie Brown (she/her) is director of Survey Market Development at the RAND Corporation and a professor of policy analysis at Pardee RAND Graduate School. She has expertise in the design and conduct of primary data collection and in managing multi-disciplinary project teams.
Brown specializes in the development and implementation of patient experience of health care surveys. She leads the RAND instrument design team for the fifth iteration of the AHRQ-funded Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®), and is responsible for RAND's efforts to develop and test CAHPS® measures, and new approaches to collect CAHPS® data. She is co-principal investigator for implementation of the CAHPS® Surveys for the Merit Based Incentive Payment System, Medicare Shared Savings Program, and Next Generation ACO Model, in which CAHPS® is used to measure patient experience with ACOs and group practices in support of CMS quality programs. She is also co-principal investigator for the CMS contract National Implementation of Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan CAHPS®, which supports CMS's regulatory requirement to monitor the quality of care provided by health and prescription drug plans.
As director of Survey Market Development, Brown markets RAND's survey tools and capabilities. She received her B.A. in social ecology from the University of California at Irvine.
