James Bruce is a retired senior executive officer at CIA, an adjunct international and defense researcher at RAND, and an adjunct professor at Florida Atlantic University. He also taught as an adjunct at Georgetown University (25 years), Columbia and American Universities, and as a fulltime faculty member at the National War College. Formerly a senior political scientist at RAND, he led research projects for the U.S. Intelligence Community and Department of Defense.
Bruce retired from CIA at the end of 2005 where he served nearly 24 years. In the National Intelligence Council, he served as deputy national intelligence officer for science and technology, and vice chairman of the Foreign Denial and Deception Committee operating under the director of Central Intelligence (now director of National Intelligence). He held analytic and management positions in both CIA Directorates of Analysis and Operations, and as chief of counterintelligence training. He also served as a senior staff member on the President’s Commission to investigate the major 2002 WMD intelligence failure on Iraq.
His unclassified publications have appeared in Just Security, Studies in Intelligence, the American Intelligence Journal, the Journal of Strategic Security, The Intelligencer, the Defense Intelligence Journal, Group Dynamics, World Politics, several anthologies, and in dozens of RAND reports, most recently on the need for secrecy reform. He co-edited Analyzing Intelligence: National Security Practitioners’ Perspectives, 2nd ed. (Georgetown University Press, 2014). Bruce holds a Ph.D. in international relations from the University of Denver.
Selected Publications
James B. Bruce, "Countering Foreign Denial and Deception: The Rise and Fall of an Intelligence Discipline," Studies in Intelligence, Vol. 64, No. 1, March 2020, pp. 13-30. , 2020
Bruce, James B., Sina Beaghley, and W. George Jameson, Secrecy in U.S. National Security: Why a Paradigm Shift Is Needed, RAND Corporation (PE-305-OSD), 2018
James B. Bruce, "Keeping U.S. National Security Secrets: Why Is This So Hard?" The Intelligencer, 22(2), 2016
James B. Bruce, "Countering Denial and Deception in the Early 21st Century: An Adaptation Strategy When All Else Fails," American Intelligence Journal, 33(2), 2015
James B. Bruce and Roger Z. George, "Professionalizing Intelligence Analysis," Journal of Strategic Security, , 8(3), 2015
James B. Bruce, "Preventing Intelligence Leaks: Let's Start Over," Just Security, 2023