Overview
Sandy Buchan is a career strategist with more than 20 years of experience advising undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals in public policy, financial, engineering, science, public administration, health care, city planning, and general business.
Before joining Pardee RAND, she conceptualized, created, and implemented career centers at the UCLA Anderson School of Management, the USC Marshall School of Business, and the USC Price School of Public Policy. She has extensive experience in creating innovative career-enhancing workshops, programs, and conferences, such as a Wall Street Orientation Program, City Managers Internship Program, Business Externship Programs, and Asian City Planners Internship. She also assisted the Clinton Foundation in structuring their fellowship. Her expertise encompasses developing and managing program boards, and she has received numerous awards for performance. She is also the current co-chair of the Los Angeles-based Volcker Alliance for Public Service.
Previously, Buchan's non-academic career was with the Central Intelligence Agency, where she debriefed foreign scientists and technologists and contributed to developing a global network of experts who routinely reported on political and scientific activities in the Middle East. She has also turned around a struggling distribution firm and consulted for the International Economic Forum. Buchan holds an M.B.A. and an M.S. in industrial psychology.