Dwayne Butler is a senior management scientist at RAND and professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. His areas of substantive knowledge or experience include: leadership; human capital management; organizational theory; educational theory, with particular focus on adult and continuing education; strategic planning; strategic communications; vocational psychology; diversity and inclusion; and financial literacy education of military and minority communities. He is also experienced in military strategy, policy, and operations; military sustainment and logistics; product life cycle management; the defense industry; and homeland security and emergency management.
His current research focuses on organizational theory, diversity and inclusion, military strategy, product life cycle management, human capital strategy, homeland security and emergency management, and logistics for both special operations and conventional military forces. He has published on leadership, adult education, human capital management, all aspects of military strategy, and all aspects of homeland security and emergency response. As an Operation Iraqi Freedom combat veteran, prior to joining RAND, he was a career military officer with wide-ranging key leadership and staff tours that included platoon through battalion level command assignments, an assistant professor of military science at his alma mater of Rutgers University, and a speechwriter for the 35th Chief of Staff of the Army.
Butler received an Ed.D. and a B.A. in Spanish and a B.A. in economics from Rutgers University. He also has a Ph.D. in organizational psychology from Capella University and an M.S. in administration from Central Michigan University.
Selected Publications
Matthew E. Boyer, Dwayne M. Butler, John Halliday, Kristan Klinghoffer, Roy Speaks, (U) Nonstandard Logistics Support for Unconventional Warfare: (U) Sourcebook for Planning and Capability Development, RAND Corporation (RR-143-A), 2013
Nelson Lim, Abigail Haddad, Dwayne M. Butler, Kate Giglio, First Steps Toward Improving DoD STEM Workforce Diversity, Response to the 2012 Department of Defense STEM Diversity Summit, RAND Corporation (RR-329), 2013
Pernin, Christopher G., Dwayne M. Butler, Louay Constant, Lily Geyer, Duncan Long, Dan Madden, John E. Peters, James D. Powers, and Michael Shurkin, Readiness Reporting for an Adaptive Army, RAND Corporation (RR-230-A), 2013
Dwayne M. Butler, STRYKER LOGISTICS IN COMBAT: The 1/25 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Logistics Support Teams (LST) in OIF II-III, U.S. Army Center for Army Lessons Learned, Army Logistician
Dwayne M. Butler, Angelena , Enhancing Next Generation Diplomacy through Best Practices in Lessons Learned, RAND Corporation, 2017
Dwayne M. Butler, Angelena Bohman, Lisa Pelled Colabella, Michael Shurkin, Julia A. Thompson, Stephen Seabrook, Rebecca Jensen, Comprehensive Analysis of Strategic Force Generation Challenges in the Australian Army, RAND Corporation, 2018
Dwayne Butler, Angelena Bohman, Neil Berg, Christina Bartol, Gail Fisher, Steve Seabrook, Steve Deane-Shinbrot , Army Business Process Reengineering: The Case for a Center of Excellence, RAND Corporation, 2017
Vasseur, Michael, Dwayne M. Butler, Brandon Crosby, Benjamin N. Harris, and Christopher Scott Adams, An Assessment of the Joint Requirements Council's (JRC) Organization and Staffing, RAND Corporation (RR-2473-DHS), 2018