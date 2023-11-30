Overview
Ivana Cardamone (she/her) is a research assistant at RAND Europe, working in the Home Affairs and Social Policy team and focusing on quantitative methods. Her research interests include inequalities in the labour market (with emphasis on gender inequalities), education, migration and microeconomic theory. Prior to joining RAND Europe, she completed an M.Sc. economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science and a B.Sc. economics, statistics and mathematics at Queen Mary University of London. She also gained some experience in research by working with several professors of LSE and QMUL in papers involving both theoretical and experimental approaches.