Christopher Carter

Chris Carter (he/him) is an analyst at RAND Europe. Working within the Science and Emerging Technology team, his focus is space policy. He specialises in quantitative data analysis and data visualisation, and in UK and U.S. space policy. Carter has a strong multidisciplinary academic background, holding an M.S. in science, technology, and environmental policy from the University of Minnesota and an M.Sci. in geophysics from Imperial College London.
Education
M.S. in science, technology, and environmental policy, University of Minnesota; M.Sci. in geophysics, Imperial College Lonon