Ben Caves is a senior research leader at RAND Europe with a focus on defence and security. He co-leads the defence workforce and skills workstream, which co-ordinates research activity around serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Notable projects he is leading include the Forces in Mind Trust Research Centre in partnership with King's College London. This provides a central hub for research on veterans and their families across the sector. Caves' other research interests include strategic policy and capability, leading projects on societal resilience, global mobility and defence engagement, as well as emerging technology.
A former Royal Air Force logistics officer with over 20 years' experience, his career spans operations management, strategic planning, and international policy development. Early on, Caves led personnel in various high-pressure environments including Iraq and Afghanistan, and he has been responsible for high-readiness teams on standby to deploy worldwide.
At the strategic level, he helped set UK Defence logistics policy particularly with international partners and allies through NATO and the European Defence Agency. He has also been a senior strategic planner for the RAF with an interest in the Americas, Africa and Indo Asia-Pacific. Here, he supported the development of the MOD's contingency plan for disaster relief operations in the Caribbean, reviewed the RAF's Logistics Capability Strategy and led the implementation of Human Security policy.
Caves is a graduate of the Advanced Command and Staff Course at the UK's Defence Academy and holds an M.A. in defence studies from King's College London.
Recent Projects
- Horizon Scanning Emerging Technologies for Defence and Security
- Coordination of Airlift into Africa for the Movements Co-ordination Centre Europe
- Use of Medical Assets for Defence Engagement
- Strengthening and Enhancing Delivery of the Armed Forces Covenant
- Use of Military Diversity to improve Operational Effectiveness