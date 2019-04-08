Emilio R. Chavez-Herrerias

Emilio Chavez-Herrerias is a doctoral candidate at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy analyst at RAND. He earned a master’s in international education policy from Harvard University, where he was a World Bank Scholar, and a bachelor’s in political science from CIDE, Mexico. He has 20 years of experience in applied data analyst and policy researcher, focusing on education and international development, and is passionate about expanding educational and development opportunities for disadvantaged children and their families through applied research, monitoring and evaluation, training, and evidence-based policy development.
His projects at RAND have included: contributing to impact evaluations of two public school leadership programs (Wallace PPI & New Leaders); assessing the impact of a high school scholarship program in Mexico (Talentum); managing and contributing to large systematic reviews of evidence on interventions in school leadership, distance learning, social and emotional learning, and early childhood education in US schools; and a critical review of the evidence on the effectiveness of Teach for America and Teach for All programs.
Previously, he coordinated a project to assess the military education system for Mexico’s National Defense Secretariat; and designed an index measuring educational gaps between Mexico’s indigenous and non-indigenous populations, for the Ministry of Education and the United Nations Development Programme.
He is fluent in Spanish, English, and French.