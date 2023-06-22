Overview
Rekha Chiruvolu (she/her/hers) is chief diversity officer and executive director, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at the RAND Corporation. As a seasoned diversity professional with over a decade of experience advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across industries, Chiruvolu brings her passion for fostering equitable and inclusive workplaces and communities to RAND. She develops programming, initiatives, trainings, and policies that focus on advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion across the organization, and collaborates extensively with talent management, human resources, employee resource groups, recruiting, development, and the office of external affairs to ensure that DEI are woven into all aspects of RAND.
Chiruvolu is a frequent speaker on a wide range of DEI topics, including interrupting implicit bias, addressing microaggressions in the workplace, promoting allyship, and best practices for inclusive leadership. Chiruvolu previously served as chief DEI officer at a global law firm, where she directed their DEI efforts firmwide, coled the firm's DEI client services team, and assisted clients across industries and sectors with their own unique DEI challenges and initiatives.
Chiruvolu is also an attorney who received her J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law and her B.A. in psychology from New York University.