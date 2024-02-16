Overview
Nilofer Chollampat (she/her) is a policy analyst at RAND. She has experience working and managing small and large teams and is currently the project manager for the Air Ambulance Data Collection effort and an Arroyo project on gender discrimination and sexual harassment. She is also part of the FEMA for COVID-19 Public Assistance Project, a violence prevention evaluation, and a PCORI project on Villages. Nilofer has experience in qualitative and quantitative methods, including leading focus groups, conducting interviews, and qualitative coding.
Nilofer received her M.P.H. in health policy and management from Emory University.