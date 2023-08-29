Swaptik Chowdhury

Swaptik Chowdhury
Assistant Policy Researcher, RAND; Ph.D. Student, Pardee RAND Graduate School
Education

M.S. in structural engineering (research), Arizona State University; B.Tech. in civil engineering, VIT University, India

Overview

Swaptik Chowdhury is a Ph.D. student in the Technology Applications and Implications stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND Corporation. His research interests include science and technology policy, the Internet of things, digital governance, and climate change adaptation and mitigation. 

Prior to joining Pardee RAND Graduate School, he worked as a forensic structural engineer on public and private capital improvement projects in New York and Ohio. His research background includes the analysis of alternate cementitious materials and experimental and computational study on damage-sensing "smart" building materials. He is LEED and NCEES certified. He also writes policy analysis pieces for leading magazines, most recent being The Diplomat and New York Real Estate Journal (NYREJ). He has an M.S. in structural engineering from Arizona State University and a B.Tech. in civil engineering from VIT University, India. 

Research Focus

Selected Publications

Pu Yang, Swaptik Chowdhury, Narayanan Neithalath, "Strain sensing ability of metallic particulate reinforced cementitious composite: Experimental and microstructure guided finite element modeling," Cement & Concrete Composites, 90, 2018

S. Chowdhury, A. Tashkant, OM Suganya, "Strength development in concrete using agricultural byproduct (rice husk ash) and use of soft computing models (SVM) to predict strength parameter," Indian Concrete Journal, 2016

S Das, AB Kizilkanat, S Chowdhury, D Stone, N Neithalath, "Temperature-induced phase and microstructural transformation in a synthesized iron carbonation (siderite) complex," Material & Design, 92, 2015

S. Chowdhury, A. Tashkant, OM Suganya, "Strength development in concrete using wood ash blended cement and use of soft computing models to predict strength parameter," Journal of Advanced Research, 6(6), 2015

Commentary

  • Delivery workers congregate outside of a row of restaurants in the Union Square neighborhood of New York, August 16, 2022, photo by Richard B. Levine/Reuters
    Wages and Compensation

    A Potential Alternative for Regulating Internet-Based Platform Services

    The use of internet-based platform services like Amazon, DoorDash, and Uber Eats is increasing and can be helpful. But the companies that offer these services may be engaging in predatory practices that can harm users and local businesses. Some form of centralized policy action may help; local governments could play a more active role.

    Aug 29, 2023

    The RAND Blog

  • Art installation &ldquo;Machine Hallucinations&mdash;Space: Metaverse&rdquo; by artist Refik Anadol, in Hong Kong, China, September 30, 2021, photo by Tyrone Siu/Reuters
    Emerging Technologies

    The Metaverse: What It Is and Is Not

    The metaverse is quickly expanding, but its meaning remains unclear. Until an agreement on a definition of “metaverse” is reached, efforts to manage the technology development and related public policy could be muddled at best.

    Jun 20, 2022

    Inside Sources

Publications

  • An aerial view of Lake Hodges hydroelectric dam in Southern California. Photo by AutumnSkyPhotography / Getty Images

    Report

    Equity Metrics for Climate Adaptation in the Electricity Sector

    Social equity has become a key concern among public agencies. The authors developed an illustrative set of context-specific equity metrics that Southern California Edison could build on and incorporate into its ongoing work toward climate adaptation.

    Feb 17, 2022