Swaptik Chowdhury is a Ph.D. student in the Technology Applications and Implications stream at the Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND Corporation. His research interests include science and technology policy, the Internet of things, digital governance, and climate change adaptation and mitigation.
Prior to joining Pardee RAND Graduate School, he worked as a forensic structural engineer on public and private capital improvement projects in New York and Ohio. His research background includes the analysis of alternate cementitious materials and experimental and computational study on damage-sensing "smart" building materials. He is LEED and NCEES certified. He also writes policy analysis pieces for leading magazines, most recent being The Diplomat and New York Real Estate Journal (NYREJ). He has an M.S. in structural engineering from Arizona State University and a B.Tech. in civil engineering from VIT University, India.
Selected Publications
Pu Yang, Swaptik Chowdhury, Narayanan Neithalath, "Strain sensing ability of metallic particulate reinforced cementitious composite: Experimental and microstructure guided finite element modeling," Cement & Concrete Composites, 90, 2018
S. Chowdhury, A. Tashkant, OM Suganya, "Strength development in concrete using agricultural byproduct (rice husk ash) and use of soft computing models (SVM) to predict strength parameter," Indian Concrete Journal, 2016
S Das, AB Kizilkanat, S Chowdhury, D Stone, N Neithalath, "Temperature-induced phase and microstructural transformation in a synthesized iron carbonation (siderite) complex," Material & Design, 92, 2015
S. Chowdhury, A. Tashkant, OM Suganya, "Strength development in concrete using wood ash blended cement and use of soft computing models to predict strength parameter," Journal of Advanced Research, 6(6), 2015