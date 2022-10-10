Shawn Cochran is a senior political scientist and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He specializes in national security strategy, joint warfighting, security cooperation, civil-military relations, and military institutions. Cochran came to RAND in 2020 from the US Air Force, where he served as Commandant and Dean of the School of Advanced Air and Space Studies. A career Combat Rescue helicopter pilot, he led military contingency and humanitarian operations around the globe and also worked as a political-military advisor to United States Special Operations Command. He holds a Ph.D. in Political Science from the University of Chicago and a Master of Public Policy in International Security and Political Economy from Harvard University. His work has been published in Strategic Studies Quarterly, Armed Forces & Society, and Security Studies.