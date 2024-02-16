Overview
Tania Coderre is a media relations officer at RAND focused on education, civil justice, climate, and transportation issues, as well as media monitoring and measurement She has worked at RAND for more than 15 years in a variety of external affairs and research support positions. Previously, she worked as an account coordinator at a PR firm, as a historian on a project documenting U.S. business involvement in World War II, and as a substitute teacher.
Coderre received her M.A. in modern European history from American University and her B.A. in history and German from The Johns Hopkins University.