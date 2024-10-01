Austin Coffey is an M.Phil. student at Pardee RAND Graduate School and an assistant policy researcher at RAND. He works in the field of foreign policy and national security and is particularly interested in the intersection of foreign policy and decision making under uncertainty, along with corresponding tools and approaches including forecasting, applied history, behavioral economics, and robust decision-making.
Prior to RAND, Coffey worked for Henry Kissinger, briefing, attending, and summarizing 200 of Dr. Kissinger’s meetings. He also conducted research on alliance politics, the South China Sea, emerging technologies, and other topics; wrote speeches; managed correspondence; and kept Kissinger apprised of current affairs.
Coffee studied economics and letters (history, literature, and philosophy) at the University of Oklahoma. He is a co-author of an award-winning book on American legal history (The Prophet of Harvard Law) and has won fellowships from the University of Chicago’s Existential Risk Laboratory (focused on conflict risks in the South China Sea), the Henry Luce Foundation (for which he lived a year in South Korea), and the Hertog Political Studies Program.
Education
B.A. in economics, University of Oklahoma; B.A. in letters, University of Oklahoma