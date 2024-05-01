Overview
Michele Colon is vice president of Workplace Services and Real Estate at RAND. Colon is responsible for RAND's corporate real estate and facilities services and operations for both U.S. and international offices, managing the company's real estate assets, optimizing facility operations, ensuring that corporate properties are aligned with RAND's strategic goals, and providing strong leadership in workplace strategy, change management, and process improvement. For more than 20 years, she has been a key leader and collaborator in large-scale efforts across the organization, developing capabilities and programs that promote in-person collaboration and informal interaction among employees, while driving cost-effective solutions, ensuring a positive workplace environment, and catering to a diverse range of activities from classified research to stakeholder events.
Colon served as the lead for opening several U.S.-based locations, as well as RAND Australia. She has a B.S. in policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.