Thomas W. Concannon

Thomas Concannon is a senior policy researcher at RAND, a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School, assistant professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine (2006–present), and Codirector of Stakeholder and Community Engagement at Tufts Clinical and Translational Science Institute (2015–present). For more than 25 years, Concannon has collaborated with patients, clinicians, and other stakeholders in health care and research. Concannon pursues several major research interests: (1) delivery, access, and use of specialty care, including in burns, cardiovascular, and orthopedic health services, (2) evaluation of biomedical research through scoping reviews and mixed methods study, and (3) involvement of patients, clinicians, and other stakeholders in clinical and translational science. He is committed to improving the usefulness of research in policy decisions. He has led several large evaluations of PCORI, CMS, CMMI, and CDC programs and service delivery models. He has published frameworks aimed at improving the translation of biomedical research through pragmatic and stakeholder-engaged study.
Concannon earned his Ph.D. in health policy at Harvard University and his M.A. in political science at McGill University.
Selected Publications
Concannon TW, Meissner P, Grunbaum JA, McElwee N, Guise JM, Santa J, Conway PH, Daudelin D, Morrato EH, Leslie LK, "A new taxonomy for stakeholder engagement in patient centered outcomes research," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 27(8), 2012
Concannon TW, Friedberg MW, Hwang A, Wiitala K, , Engaging Consumers in the Quality Measurement Enterprise. , RAND Corporation (RR-1760), 2017
Concannon TW, Grant S, Welch V, Petkovic J, Selby J, Crowe S, Synnot A, Greer-Smith R, Mayo-Wilson E, Tambor E, Tugwell P, for the Multi-Stakeholder Engagement (MuSE) Consortium, "Practical guidance for involving stakeholders in health research," Journal of General Internal Medicine, 34(3), 2019
Concannon TW "Engaging Patients and Stakeholders in Health Research: An Introduction," in Zimmerman, EB, Researching health together: Engaging patients and stakeholders in health research from topic identification to policy change, SAGE Publishing, 2020
Concannon TW, Stem K, Chaplin J, Girman CJ "Stakeholder Engagement in the Design and Conduct of Pragmatic Randomized Trials," in Girman CJ, Ritchey ME , Pragmatic Randomized Clinical Trials Using Primary Data Collection and Electronic Health Records, Elsevier, 2021
Timbie JW, Kim AY, Concannon TW, "Use of Real-World Evidence for Regulatory Approval and Coverage of Medical Devices: A Landscape Assessment," Value in Health, 24(12), 2021
Concannon, Thomas W., Laura J. Faherty, Jaime Madrigano, Sean Mann, Ramya Chari, Sameer M. Siddiqi, Justin W. Lee, and Liisa Hiatt, Translational Impacts of World Trade Center Health Program Research: A Mixed Methods Study, RAND Corporation (RR-A390-1), 2021
Lerner D, Palm ME, Concannon TW , Broadly Engaged Team Science in Clinical and Translational Science, Springer, 2022