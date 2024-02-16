Overview
Sydney Cortner is a policy analyst at RAND. She has a decade of experience in mixed-method, health services research, and community-based participatory research informing policy and innovative systems-level solutions to improve access, quality, and cost of healthcare and public health services for under-served, under-resourced, and at-risk patients and communities within the context of their lived-experience. A core focus of the research supported by Cortner emphasized the role and and operations of safety-net health care organizations, community-based organizations, emergency care, primary care, and social services in population health, safety, and well-being. Additionally, Cortner's support has consisted of leveraging multidisciplinary theories and methodologies reflective of the diversity and interdisciplinary nature of her professional training in public health. A core tenate of her research interests include the promotion of health- and social- equity of communities locally, nationally, and globally. Finally, Cortner brings a unique perspective to her work, combining her lived experience with the social determinants of health as a Detroit native, along with the roles she's held as a community health worker, Wisconsin certified application counselor, research assistant with the Region V Public Health Training Center, and primary care accountable care organizations.
Research Focus
Selected Publications
Abir, Mahshid, Stephen R. Dowker, Wilson Nham, Nasma Berri, Sydney Fouche, Christopher Nelson, Jane Forman, Michael D. Fetters, Peter Mendel, Timothy Guetterman, Bill Forbush, Robert Neumar, and Brahmajee Nallamothu, Strategies for Enhancing Prehospital Outcomes for Cardiac Arrest (EPOC), RAND Corporation (RR-A2035-1), 2022
Schmitzberger, Florian F., Kirstin W. Scott, Wilson Nham, Kusum Mathews, Lucy B. Schulson, Sydney Fouche, Nasma Berri, Alex Shehab, Ashwin Gupta, Rama A. Salhi, Neil Kamdar, Jennifer Bouey, and Mahshid Abir, Identifying Strategies to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Acceptance in the United States, RAND Corporation (RR-A1446-1), 2021