Aimee E. Curtright

Aimee Curtright (she/her) is a senior scientist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. With more than two decades of experience in energy, infrastructure, and environmental policy analysis, her work often explores research, development, and adoption of energy technologies and tradeoffs in their costs, technical performance, environmental impact, and social and economic implications. Areas of expertise include solar PV, unconventional shale gas, and building efficiency, and her work has evaluated the impacts of these technologies on sustainability, resilience, and equity in a range of contexts and for a range of sponsors.
Curtright previously served as associate director of RAND's Engineering & Applied Sciences (EAS) Department, where she hired dozens of STEM colleagues and helped support a diverse, multi-site research department of nearly 200 research staff. Prior to joining RAND, she was a postdoctoral researcher at Carnegie Mellon University in the Department of Engineering and Public Policy (EPP); a graduate fellow at the National Academies with the Board on Energy and Environmental Systems; and a researcher in microbattery fabrication at the U.S. Naval Research Lab. She holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.S. in chemistry from University of Miami.