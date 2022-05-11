Melissa Davoust (she/her) is an associate policy researcher at RAND. Her broad range of research interests and experiences lie in program evaluation and implementation science projects focused on improving access to and engagement in behavioral and sexual/reproductive health care, as well as reducing health disparities in these areas. She has expertise in qualitative research and mixed method evaluations of interventions that bridge communities and health services, particularly treatment for substance use disorders and HIV. Her recent work has included the study of telemedicine in office-based buprenorphine treatment for opioid use disorder, public safety and public health partnerships that aim to facilitate substance use disorder treatment referrals, and community health worker programs focused on improving equity in HIV care access and engagement.
Before joining RAND, Davoust worked as a research program manager at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and, prior to that, as a consultant with Atlas Research, where she engaged in contract research and evaluation projects for federal health and social service agencies, such as the Veterans Health Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health. She received her Ph.D. in health services and policy research from the Boston University School of Public Health and M.Sc. in evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation from the University of Oxford.
Selected Publications
Davoust, M., Grim, V., Hunter, A., Jones, D. K., Rosenbloom D., Stein, M. D., & Drainoni, M., "Examining the implementation of police-assisted referral programs for substance use disorder services in Massachusetts," International Journal of Drug Policy, 92, 2021
Davoust, M., Drainoni, M., Baughman, A. L., Campos Rojo, M., Estes, T., Rajabiun, S., Ross-Davis, K., McCann, K., Sullivan, M., Todd, L., Wolfe, H. L., & Sprague Martinez, L., "He gave me spirit and hope: Client experiences with the implementation of community health worker programs in HIV care," AIDS Patient Care and STDs, 35(8), 2021
Levengood, T. W., Yoon, G. Y., Davoust, M. J., Ogden, S. N., Marshall, B. D. L., Cahill, S. R., & Bazzi, A. R., "Supervised injection facilities as harm reduction: A systematic review," American Journal of Preventative Medicine, 61(5), 2021
Cole, M. B., Lee, E. K., Davoust, M., Carey, K., & Kim, J., "Comparison of visit rates before vs. after telehealth expansion among patients with mental health diagnoses treated at federally qualified health centers," JAMA Network Open, 5(11), 2022