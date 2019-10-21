Joseph Dawson

Joseph Nelson Dawson (He/His) is an Associate Physical Scientist who joined RAND in November 2022.
Prior to coming to RAND, Dawson worked at the FDA as a laboratory researcher on one of the FDA's Emergency Preparedness Program's projects. This project evaluated the safety and efficacy of decontamination methods for personal protective equipment (PPE) with the end goal of determining ways to reuse single-use PPE during supply chain shortages, such as, those caused by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.
Dawson completed his Ph.D. in chemistry in December 2020 at The Pennsylvania State University. His thesis work covered two main topics: compositional studies and health impacts of indoor air pollutants, and the physical and chemical properties of aerosol particles as they pertain to the Earth's radiative budget, the amount of solar radiation that remains after interacting with Earth. Dawson's graduate research was funded by the National Science Foundation's Graduate Research Fellowship which was awarded to him in 2016.
Dawson plans to put his chemical and aerosol knowledge to use at RAND by working on projects related to Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD).
Education
AS in chemistry, Northwest Shoals Community College-Muscle Shoals; B.S. in chemistry, University of North Alabama; Ph.D. in chemistry, Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
Languages
Selected Work
- Joseph Nelson Dawson, Suvajyoti Guha, Matthew Schwerin, and Anne Lucas, "Evaluation of Glove Performance after Decontamination," Biomedical Instrumentation & Technology, 57(1), 2023
- Patricia N. Razafindrambinina,, Kotiba A. Malek, Joseph Nelson Dawson, Kristin DiMonte, Timothy M. Raymond, Dabrina D. Dutcher, Miriam Arak Freedman, and Akua Asa-Awuku, "Hygroscopicity of internally mixed ammonium sulfate and secondary organic aerosol particles formed at low and high relative humidity," Environmental Science: Atmospheres, 2(2), 2022
- Joseph Nelson Dawson, Kristin E. DiMonte, Matthew J. Griffin, and Miriam Arak Freedman, "Ultrafine Particles Emitted through Routine Operation of a Hairdryer," Environmental Science & Technology, 55(13), 2021
- Emily-Jean E Ott, Theresa M. Kucinski, Joseph Nelson Dawson, and Miriam Arak Freedman, "Use of Transmission Electron Microscopy for Analysis of Aerosol Particles and Strategies for Imaging Fragile Particles," Analytical Chemistry, 93(33), 2021
- Joseph Nelson Dawson, Kotiba A. Malek, Patricia N. Razafindrambinina, Timothy M. Raymond, Dabrina D Dutcher, Akua A. Asa-Awuku, and Miriam Arak Freedman, "Direct comparison of the submicron aerosol hygroscopicity of water-soluble sugars," ACS Earth and Space Chemistry, 4(12), 2020
- Theresa M. Kucinski, Joseph Nelson Dawson, and Miriam Arak Freedman, "Size-Dependent Liquid–Liquid Phase Separation in Atmospherically Relevant Complex Systems," The Journal of Physical Chemistry Letters, 10(21), 2019
- Valerie J. Alstadt, Joseph Nelson Dawson, Delanie J. Losey, Sarah K. Sihvonen, and Miriam Arak Freedman, "Heterogeneous freezing of carbon nanotubes: A model system for pore condensation and freezing in the atmosphere," The Journal of Physical Chemistry A, 121(42), 2017