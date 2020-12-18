Lloyd Dixon is director of the Kenneth R. Feinberg Center for Catastrophic Risk Management and Compensation, a senior economist at RAND, and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. He has expertise on insurance, compensation, and liability issues. For California's Fourth Climate Change Assessment, he investigated the impact of changing wildfire risk on California's residential insurance market. He has examined the prevalence of flood insurance across the country and, following Hurricane Sandy, assessed the costs and benefits of a flood insurance affordability program for New York City. He more recently analyzed options for a federally backed pandemic risk insurance program and is currently evaluating options for compensating insurers who participate in the National Flood Insurance Program. Dixon has also served as the California State Senate's designee to the governing board of the California Earthquake Authority since 2020.
Dixon has examined compensation and liability policies in a number of different settings. Following the September 11th terrorist attacks, he described and evaluated the complex web of insurance, charity, government, and tort payments that provided assistance to individuals and businesses harmed in the attacks. He is currently investigating the impact of compensation funds on post-disaster litigation and whether trends in insurance claims provide evidence for social inflation. He holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of California, Berkeley, and a B.S. in general engineering and B.A. in political science from Stanford University.
Selected Publications
