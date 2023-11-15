Flannery C. Dolan is an environmental engineer and hydrologist at RAND and a professor of policy analysis at the Pardee RAND Graduate School. Dolan focuses on understanding the interlinkages and feedbacks between the human and natural systems. Broadly, she is interested in long-term planning under uncertainty given multiple objectives in complex adaptive systems. Her current portfolio of work assesses the impacts of climate change on the federal budget, financial risk, and national security. She has methodological expertise in integrated assessment modeling, climate data analysis, water resources modeling, and decision making under deep uncertainty (DMDU). She is a professor at the Pardee RAND Graduate School.
She holds a BS in geophysics and an MS in hydrologic science and engineering from the Colorado School of Mines and a PhD in civil and environmental engineering from Tufts University.
Selected Publications
F Dolan, J Lamontagne, R Link, M Hejazi, P Reed, J Edmonds, "Evaluating the economic impact of water scarcity in a changing world," Nature Communications, 12(1), 2021
F Dolan, TY Cath, TS Hogue, "Assessing the feasibility of using produced water for irrigation in Colorado," Science of the Total Environment, 614, 2018
F Dolan, J Lamontange, K Calvin, A Snyder, KB Narayan, AV Di Vittorio, CR Vernon, "Modeling the economic and environmental impacts of land scarcity under deep uncertainty," Earth's Future, 10(2), 2022
Flannery Dolan, Robert Lempert, Karishma Patel, Tobias Sytsma, Hye Min Park, Felipe De Leon, Carter Price, Craig Bond, Michelle Miro, and Andrew Lauland, The Budgetary Effects of Climate Change and Their Potential Influence on Legislation, RAND Corporation, 2023 (forthcoming)